Lost ducks find new homes

Hilary Cohen, the town of Norfolk ’s animal control officer, recently shared on Facebook photos of her latest rescue: three Pekin ducks that she picked up from Mirror Lake. “We don’t know why the badelynge of Pekins were on the beach at Mirror Lake, but no one claimed them,” Cohen wrote. “You see Pekins are domestic and they cannot survive on their own. Notoriously they will not forage for food, create a nest in the wild, or know when it’s even time to get off a soon to freeze lake (yes, in Norfolk we have had domestic ducks freeze to bodies of water).” She continued: “My suspicions as to how the ducks arrived are this: either they were being raised as meat birds and that didn’t pan out so they were deposited at the beach or they were an Easter gift and the duck owners were overwhelmed with the care requirements. If those are the scenarios, I want to take the time to point out that there are better ways to surrender an animal instead of resorting to abandonment. Your local ACOs are here to help you. We would rather have you call us, even if you are struggling with needing help, so that we may help you find placement in a way that is not as stressful for the animals.” The good news is: all three ducks found new homes. “One went to a resident with a family to introduce to their Pekin flock,” Cohen said in an e-mail to the Globe, “and the second and third went to another resident who has a menagerie of geese, chickens and ducks.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

POINTS FOR HONESTY?

On Aug. 18, Bridgewater police received a call from someone on Whitman Street who said a man knocked on their door and said he accidentally hit their vehicle in the driveway. Officers responded and the driver was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of liquor and other offenses including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

BEWARE OF BEARS

On Aug. 30, police in Easton posted a photo on Facebook of a black bear along with a public service announcement. “PSA — This black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street last night,” the post said. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For that, we say welcome. To those that aren’t bears, as always, please remember to be aware and alert of your surroundings while venturing out in town.” One Facebook commenter weighed in, writing the following remark that proved to be quite popular, garnering dozens of likes: “Maybe if we stopped building on every square inch of forest, the wetlands, and everything in between they wouldn’t be migrating into all the normal yards and homelands.”

CLOTHING THEFT OR INNOCENT MISTAKE?

At 11:49 a.m. on Aug. 30, Bridgewater police got a call from someone who reported their clothing was stolen out of dryer at a local laundromat. Police later tweeted that the suspect was identified through video footage, and subsequently returned the clothing, saying it had been taken by mistake. Police said the incident is under investigation.

TROUBLE-MAKING BEACHGOER

At 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 7, Wilmington police were called for a report of a disturbance at the town beach at Silver Lake. According to the log entry, a lifeguard called and told police there was an “unruly female party” who was smoking in a non-smoking area, using inappropriate language, not using the appropriate entrance and exit gates, not following directions, and yelling at the staff. Police described the situation as “he said / she said bickering” and reported that the family was leaving the beach.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.