Malden’s old courthouse poised to become arts and performance hub

The pending sale clears the way for Malden to realize its vision of making the stately Colonial Revival building — which turns 100 this year — a hub for performing and visual arts, from concerts and dance performances to video and film productions and art shows.

Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a bill providing for the sale of the Malden District Court building to the city. The Summer Street courthouse is set to be conveyed to Malden by the end of the year, for the anticipated price of $480,000, according to Evan Spetrini, Malden’s senior planner and policy manager.

Malden is moving ahead to convert a century-old courthouse into an arts and culture center after legislation needed for the plan earned approval on Beacon Hill.

Deborah Burke, Malden’s director of strategic planning and community development, said the plan grows out of the city’s ongoing partnership with its growing arts community.

“We see the importance of arts and culture, the positive impact that it has on the economic development and the vitality of the community,” Burke said.

“We’ve heard from the arts community about their inspiration to have this kind of home base for all things arts and culture in the city,” Spetrini said. “The courthouse is a really cool building for that because its architecture is very civic in nature. It’s a public space that can feel open and welcoming.”

The city still needs to hire a nonprofit to operate the center, and undertake renovations to the 36,000-square-foot building.

In October 2019, the state — intending to renovate the building — temporarily relocated Malden District Court to the Cambridge District Court in Medford. But in late 2020, the state decided against returning the court to Malden, and city officials began pursuing the idea of making the courthouse an art center.

A city steering committee began developing a concept plan for the art center last year, aided by a grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and a program of the Boston Society for Architecture that provided it with help from two design firms.

Last February, Malden filed the bill authorizing the transfer of the courthouse. The legislation, supported by state agencies, became law Aug. 2, just as the concept plan was being finalized.

“This is another reminder that it’s all about hard work and having the opportunity to work alongside a great team,” Mayor Gary Christenson said. “This was something that we heard on the campaign trail in 2011 and much like with the revitalization of the downtown, we have kept pursuing it until the goal was achieved.”

Officials said an important focus of the plan is making the future center an inviting and inclusive place.

“We really have a diverse community with many cultural organizations,” Spetrini said. “We want to provide flexible programming space for all these different groups. We’d also like to have permanent spaces, such as classrooms and maybe performance spaces.”

He said the city wants to balance community-related activities with larger, more regional events — such as musical performances — and other revenue-raising uses such as workshops, with a goal of making the center self-funding.

The design firms assisting with the concept plan — UX Architecture Studio and Silverman Trykowski Associates — will soon launch a study of the building’s condition and an assessment of revenues it could earn as an arts center. The results will help Malden and its future operator determine the specific uses of the center, and the scope of needed renovations.

Spetrini said overall the building is in good shape, so the renovations will largely be reconfiguring the space. Malden will be exploring grant options for the project, whose costs are not yet estimated, hoping to complete the renovations in early 2025.

Bob Logan, a steering committee member who owns SUM Studios in Malden — which rents out rehearsal and recording space to local bands and other artists — said the new center will add to the city’s success in supporting Malden’s burgeoning arts community.

“It’s a massive opportunity for Malden,” he said of having a centralized place for creative activity. “People will know this is an area for arts and culture.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.