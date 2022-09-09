Massachusetts mourns Queen Elizabeth II outside British Consulate General

Massachusetts mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday by paying their respects at the British Consulate General.

People brought flowers and notes of sympathy to the consulate office at One Broadway in Cambridge.

”Thank you, your majesty, for your valiant steadfastness,” read one note. “Godspeed.”

Mourners celebrated the Queen’s 70-year reign, the longest of any British monarch.

For some, the 96-year-old queen represented more than Britain’s head of state.

“She was this sturdy, sturdy display of strength, throughout the Commonwealth,” said Megan Palmer, 34, a native of Australia, which belongs to the Commonwealth of Nations, which is led by the British monarch.

Palmer said she admired the late queen’s unique ability to keep the royal family relevant — and together — for so long.

“A constitutional monarchy is a fine line to navigate, and she’s done it so well,” she said.

Derek Lo of Cambridge places flowers near an entrance to the British Consulate General office following the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Derek Lo, 22, was at work in Cambridge when he saw the alert on his phone. He was the first to stop by with a bouquet of flowers.

“The queen, her commitment to duty, her sense of service — that’s always been a big thing that I’ve admired,” he said.

He said his respect for the queen was instilled by his parents, who immigrated from Hong Kong — a region that, until 1997, was under British rule.

Sam Stanley, a student at University of Massachusetts Boston, said her family, of English descent, had been deeply inspired by the queen’s example of service and leadership.

“She’s been a big influence on our life — in the house, how we act, how we influence others,” she said. “For her 70-year rule, she did an excellent job.”





Sam Stanley of Medford places flowers near an entrance to the British Consulate General Thursday afternoon. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Stanley’s mother, Laurie Phillips-Stanley, said she was honoring the late monarch by dwelling “not on her passing, but on her living.”

“She gave her whole life to service, to honor to her country — that’s something we don’t see as much anymore,” she said.

“I’m just sad because this woman of strength gave so much of herself,” she continued. “I think, as women, we should see how wonderful she truly was.”

Phillips-Stanley said that the queen was not perfect, but still deserved respect for her devotion to her country.

“Could she have taken back a few things?” she said “She maybe mis-stepped, but who hasn’t mis-stepped in their life? Of all the people in the world, we should, just for this day, honor her and say thank you.”





Mourners left bouquets of flowers in front of the British Consulate General in Cambridge on Thursday. Some included notes honoring the late queen, and one had a packet of English breakfast tea attached. Camilo Fonseca

















