One injured in crash outside Duxbury fire station

The crash happened in front of the Ashdod fire station at the intersection of Franklin and Congress streets at 9 p.m., Duxbury Fire Captain Alex Merry said.

Duxbury firefighters didn’t have to venture far to help a person injured in a two-car crash Friday night.

Five fire fighters went out to provide aid to a person who was injured in the crash, Merry said. The person was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor, non-life-threatening, injuries.

The cause of the crash was determined to be driver error and one of the drivers was issued a citation, Duxbury Police Sergeant Dennis Mckennysaid.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No further information was available.

