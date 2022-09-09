fb-pixel Skip to main content

One injured in crash outside Duxbury fire station

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated September 9, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Duxbury firefighters didn’t have to venture far to help a person injured in a two-car crash Friday night.

The crash happened in front of the Ashdod fire station at the intersection of Franklin and Congress streets at 9 p.m., Duxbury Fire Captain Alex Merry said.

Five fire fighters went out to provide aid to a person who was injured in the crash, Merry said. The person was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor, non-life-threatening, injuries.

The cause of the crash was determined to be driver error and one of the drivers was issued a citation, Duxbury Police Sergeant Dennis Mckennysaid.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

