Orange Line repairs are two-thirds complete, MBTA says

“We are making good progress, and again, we are confident that we will be reopening on the morning of Monday the 19th,” Poftak said in the latest update on the project. “We’re 66 percent done. We’ve currently eliminated two of the six slow zones that we have targeted. That’s the slow zone between Downtown Crossing and State Street, and we also addressed a slow zone at Jackson Square.”

Crews have completed two-thirds of the repair work scheduled to take place during the monthlong Orange Line shutdown, which is slated to end Sept. 19, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Friday.

Poftak said crews are “on target” to fix the other four slow zones. Crews have replaced 7,000 feet of rail, halfway toward the goal of 14,000. They’ve also finished 72 percent of the “full-depth track replacement” planned for the shutdown, which began Aug. 20.

“We’ve only got about 2 percent left of the special track work that we identified,” Poftak said. “And this encompasses a lot of different projects.” Crews have completed 18 projects during the shutdown, he said.

Once service resumes on the Orange Line, the MBTA’s second busiest subway, riders can expect to enjoy some new trains, with 60 new cars now available for service, Poftak said.

“Ten train sets of new cars available to us,” he said. “The predominant number of types of cars on the line are going to be new Orange Line cars. You’re going to be more likely to get a new Orange Line car than anything else.”

