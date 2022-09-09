Police investigating another threat called in to Boston Children’s Hospital

Details on the nature of the threat weren’t immediately available. Watson said the hospital wasn’t evacuated.

Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, said the hospital reported the threat to authorities at 11:39 a.m. Friday. Police officers and fire officials responded, Watson said, and the threat remains under investigation.

A threat was called in to Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday, less than two weeks after the hospital had received a bomb threat , according to police.

The Friday incident comes after the hospital received a bomb threat on the night of Aug. 30. That threat was determined to be unfounded after responding officers found no explosive device.

Advertisement

Earlier in August, doctors and other Children’s Hospital staff who treat transgender children began receiving threats and harassment after the hospital’s pediatric and adolescent transgender health program was targeted on social media by right-wing groups, the Globe has reported.

The hospital said in a statement Friday that the staff was working to understand “the full details” of what transpired.

However, Children’s Hospital said, “any threats of violence against our employees, doctors, or patients – and the hate speech that is inciting these types of acts – must be fully dealt with by law enforcement. We are deeply relieved there was no bomb found on site, but this type of extremist behavior must end, and we condemn it in the strongest terms.”

The hospital said it’s “working with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities and outside experts to hold accountable the individuals threatening our providers and patients. The safety and security of our staff, our patients, and their families remain our top priority and we have put in place additional security measures to continue our lifesaving healthcare. We will do everything we can to ensure our people are protected and that those responsible for these threats are brought to justice.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.