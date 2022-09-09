Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

The student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, officials said. The college’s public safety office, along with the Providence police and fire departments, responded to the fall at Davis Hall, which remains under investigation, the school said in a statement.

According to WPRI , the 19-year-old student fell 50 feet and suffered severe leg injuries. He “became very uncooperative” when police tried to determine what happened.

A Providence College student was hospitalized early Thursday after falling from a fifth-floor dormitory window, school officials said.

Police said they found an empty liquor bottle and what appeared to be drugs in the room, WJAR reported.

Advertisement

“The incident is under investigation at this time,” the college said in their statement.

Officials did not identify the student.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.