Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery arrested in N.H. after missing court hearing

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was located and taken into custody at a home in Manchester, according to the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery was arrested in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon, officials said, a day after failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing.

This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Kayla Montgomery, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery, the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5, was arrested Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing. (Manchester Police Department via AP)

Her stepdaughter, five-year-old Harmony, was reported missing in November 2021. Officials said last month they now believe the child was killed in December 2019.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kayla on Thursday, after she failed to appear at a court hearing earlier that morning , according to court records.

Kayla Montgomery was previously charged with lying to a grand jury about her work commitments around the time of Harmony’s disappearance, lying to officials about her stepdaughter’s whereabouts, and taking government benefits meant for her stepdaughter.

She will be held until her next appearance in Hillsborough Superior Court, which is expected to take place on Monday, according to Heather Hamel, a spokesperson for the Manchester Police Department.

Investigators said last month that they believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in December 2019. Her case has prompted widespread outpouring of support, including vigils and social media sites.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, 31, was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty.







