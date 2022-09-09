T bringing back East Boston to downtown ferry service starting Monday

According to the statement, ferry service will run between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. Each ride will last approximately 10 minutes, the T said, and service will run from Monday to Nov. 30.

The T said service will pause in the winter and resume March 1. The full ferry schedule will be posted soon to mbta.com, the agency said.

A one-way fare for the Eastie ferry is $2.40, or $1.10 for reduced fare riders, the same rate as the subway, per the statement.

On weekday mornings, eight trips will depart Lewis Wharf at 30-minute intervals starting at 9 a.m., and seven return trips will depart from Long Wharf every 30 minutes beginning at 9:15 a.m.

On weekend afternoons and evenings, the statement continued, ferries will leave Lewis Wharf every 30 minutes starting at 3:30 p.m., with the last trip leaving at 8:30 p.m. Twelve return trips will depart Long Wharf every 30 minutes starting at 3:15 p.m., with the last ferry leaving at 8:45 p.m.

“Finally!” said state Senator Lydia Edwards in the T release. “It makes so much sense to use our coastline to our advantage. We need to build and invest as much as possible in affordable waterfront transportation. This is just the beginning!”

Her words were echoed in the statement by T General Manager Steve Poftak.

“We’re pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring,” Poftak said. “We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance.”

Officials said the T last offered ferry service from Lewis Mall in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when the Blue Line was shuttered for tunnel work.

About 1,750 riders hopped on the ferry each day during that period, prompting lawmakers to fund the ferry service pilot between Eastie and downtown, according to the statement.

“This ferry service will be a critical link in further activating the inner harbor and connecting the North End and East Boston,” said state Representative Aaron Michlewitz, who chairs the House Committee on Ways and Means, in the statement. “I am proud that we were able to receive state funding to make this investment possible and I look forward to building off its success in the near future.”

