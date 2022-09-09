fb-pixel Skip to main content

What’s that haze in the sky? Smoke from wildfires out West will arrive this weekend.

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated September 9, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Haze from the wildfires on the west coast hangs over the Boston skyline as joggers and bikers in Cambridge enjoy the warm weather on July 27, 2021.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

If the sky looks a little strange this weekend, blame the wildfires that have ravaged the West.

Smoke from the fires will arrive in Massachusetts after traveling thousands of miles from burning forests at the other side of the country. The result will likely be a “milky haze” through the weekend — and colorful sunsets, National Weather Service forecasters said Friday.

Smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere, generated by western wildfires, will filter into our area this afternoon. The hazy appearance to the sky will pose no threat to the public, but will provide the opportunity for vivid reddish hues to develop during sunset,” the forecasters said in a Web posting.

The forecasters tweeted a computer model predicting the smoke will swirl into the area on Friday.

The smoke from the fires rises and is caught by the jet stream, which ferries it east, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Boston area office.









