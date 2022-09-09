What’s that haze in the sky? Smoke from wildfires out West will arrive this weekend.

If the sky looks a little strange this weekend, blame the wildfires that have ravaged the West.

Smoke from the fires will arrive in Massachusetts after traveling thousands of miles from burning forests at the other side of the country. The result will likely be a “milky haze” through the weekend — and colorful sunsets, National Weather Service forecasters said Friday.

“Smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere, generated by western wildfires, will filter into our area this afternoon. The hazy appearance to the sky will pose no threat to the public, but will provide the opportunity for vivid reddish hues to develop during sunset,” the forecasters said in a Web posting.