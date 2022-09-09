Wilmington residents ordered to boil their tap water after E. coli found in system

The order will be lifted once subsequent water samples are clear of E. coli.

The Wilmington Department of Public Works was notified of the bacteria and issued a boil water order, which requires residents to bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and then let it cool before using it, said the statement issued Thursday.

Residents of Wilmington are being instructed to boil all tap water before use after a sample from the town’s water system tested positive for E. coli bacteria, according to a statement from the town.

Tap water should be boiled — or bottled water should be used — for drinking, making ice, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and washing hands, according to the town. Residents are recommended to use hand sanitizer to wash their hands.

All ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water from Sept. 7 and after should be thrown away, the statement said. Restaurants need to boil their water for five minutes before use, as large volumes of water need to be heated for longer, according to a statement from the Wilmington Health Department.

Disposable utensils and plates are recommended for the time being, but if not possible, residents should rinse their dishes in a solution of one teaspoon of bleach in a gallon of warm water, submerging them for a minimum of five minutes, the statement said. The dishes should air dry and gloves should be worn when working with bleach.

Wilmington residents should shower from the neck down, the statement said. Residents with young children should avoid bathing them in a bathtub, but instead give them sponge baths to ensure they do not ingest the water.

Residents with babies should use prepared canned baby formula that is not condensed and does not require added water, the statement said.

Plants in homes and gardens can be watered normally, as long as the plants do not have edible fruit, according to the department. Fruits and vegetables that will be eaten raw should only be washed with disinfected or boiled water.

Instead of boiling water, residents may use water purification tablets, which they can buy from a wilderness store or pharmacy, the statement said.

The Town of Wilmington is working with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Water Resources Authority to continue analyzing water samples, the statement said.

