What will happen to gas prices this fall? The answer could shape the midterms.

The party’s political outlook has improved significantly in recent weeks in part because prices at the pump have steadily eased from their record highs of more than $5 a gallon in June. The OPEC move is viewed by industry analysts as minor and by Election Day in November, the average national price could be closer to $3 a gallon than $4.

WASHINGTON — Despite the recently announced minor cutback in oil production by OPEC and its allies, gas prices are expected to continue declining through the fall in a boost for Democrats in the congressional midterm elections.

Global oil supplies remain so tight and the geopolitical environment so uncertain that it wouldn’t take much to send gas prices up again. That could swing the mood of voters back in favor of Republicans as they continue to blame President Biden and the Democrats for driving up gas prices, which have helped fuel high inflation.

“Many Americans would probably think, ‘Hey, everything’s good. We’re in the clear. We made it through summer. There’s no supply issues,’ ” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for price-tracking firm GasBuddy. “The problem is all of those issues could surface very quickly.”

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30, and a major storm in the Gulf of Mexico could disrupt oil drilling and refining in the region, causing gas prices to rise. Also, the United States and its allies are considering a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil as part of their response to the invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin could counter by cutting off his country’s oil exports, which would send gas prices soaring around the world.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the market,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, a Houston-based consulting firm.

The Ukraine war sent gas prices skyrocketing this spring as the United States and its allies imposed harsh sanctions on Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer. Those high prices led some Americans to cut back on driving. And that decline in demand helped push gas prices down this summer and came as global oil prices also dropped amid broader concerns about slowing economic growth in the United States and abroad.

After gas hit a nationwide record of $5.02 a gallon for regular unleaded on June 14, prices have declined for 87 consecutive days through Friday, according to AAA data.

The average national price was $3.74 a gallon on Friday, although that was still significantly higher than the $3.18 average a year ago, AAA said. The average price in Massachusetts Friday was $3.85 after hitting a record $5.05 in June.

“For now, the news for drivers is good: the trajectory of gas prices is downward,” Mary Maguire, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast, said in an e-mail.

Biden and the Democrats have been touting the price drop, saying increased US oil production this year and coordinated releases with other countries of oil from national strategic petroleum reserves have helped ease the crisis. The lower gas prices in turn have helped reduce the overall rate of inflation, with the annual consumer price index declining to 8.5 percent in July from a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June. The government will release data for August next week.

“As gas prices continue their two-month drop, we are seeing evidence that inflation might be starting to ease up,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Tuesday.

The decline bucked the usual trend of gas prices rising as people hit the road for summer vacations. But the typical trend of declining prices in the fall remains on track as the season changes and refiners shift to less expensive winter gas blends, De Haan said.

“Gas prices spring forward in the spring and they fall back in the fall,” he said. “I’m sure many Americans believe it’s somehow politically motivated because the elections are in the fall. It is simply a cyclical pattern.”

The average price of regular gas could drop to as low as $3.29 a gallon by Election Day, De Haan said.

The decision Monday by leaders of Saudi Arabia and other nations, including Russia, in what’s known as OPEC+ to reduce oil production by 100,000 barrels a day starting in October won’t make much of a difference in global supplies, he said. The world pumps about 100 million barrels of oil a day and De Haan predicted daily gasoline demand in the United States alone would drop by more than 100,000 barrels by the end of this month.

The reduction comes after OPEC+ leaders had agreed to boost production by 100,000 barrels a day starting in September after a visit by Biden in June urging them to pump more oil. The increase was so small it was viewed as a slight to Biden. Lipow described a similar reduction as “paltry.”

Fears of a worldwide recession, which would dramatically reduce demand, are a more significant factor in the cost of oil, he said. US oil futures dropped Wednesday to their lowest price since the invasion at $81.94 a barrel before moving back up to about $86 by the end of the week. The price had spiked above $130 a barrel early in the war.

Efforts by the Biden administration and other nations to impose a price cap on Russian oil also loom over gas prices. A cap would give European nations a way around their ban on importing Russian oil, which is set to start Dec. 5, while limiting how much money Putin’s regime would make from its most important export.

But analysts question whether a cap would be effective given that China and India have continued buying Russian oil despite existing sanctions. And Putin could respond to a price cap by cutting off oil exports, which would send prices soaring this fall, De Haan said.

“Yes, it would inflict probably much more damage on their economy, but there’s no telling what they might do if they sense they’re in a corner,” he said of a halt of oil sales by Russia’s leaders.

Republicans will be poised to jump on any increases in gas prices this fall to try to keep the focus on Democratic policies rather than two emergent issues that polls indicate are hurting Republican candidates: the overturning of federal abortion rights and the continued legal troubles of former president Donald Trump. Still, polls also show that voters remain very concerned about the economy, and list it as a top electoral issue.

Republican strategist Doug Heye said a continued decline in gas prices might help Democrats a little but won’t ease the concerns of voters about the increased cost to fill their tanks since 2020.

“Gas prices are still nearly a dollar more per gallon than when Biden was sworn in,” Heye said in an e-mail. “Even as prices have fallen and Democrats try to take credit, that money — or the money families spend on eggs, ground beef, and vegetables, or housing — is not going back in their pockets.”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.