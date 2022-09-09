About the Republican race for governor

In a recent tele-rally for Geoff Diehl, Donald Trump is quoted as having said “He’ll rule your state with an iron fist, and he’ll do what has to be done” (” Unopposed for Democratic nod, Healey will be clear front-runner for governor vs. Trump-backed Diehl ,” Page A1, Nov. 7). Unlike the authoritarian faction that has taken control of the Republican Party, the vast majority of Massachusetts citizens has no interest in being ruled over by anyone, particularly someone who brings an “iron fist” to the job of governance. And maybe it’s just me, but I have difficulty envisioning someone so obviously a puppet being made of iron.

Rick Schrenker

North Reading





‘Wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government’

Thinking of the Republican primary race for governor, are Republicans that dumb or are Democrats that smart that they took a Republican ballot?

Even Howie Carr jumped off the Trump bandwagon.

Bob Rosadini

Bolton



