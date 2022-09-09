Boston should provide day care to get BPS staff back to school

Re Marcela García’s column, “With so many staff shortages, is BPS ready to open next week?” (Opinion, Sept. 3), the numbers do not lie. There is not enough staff to begin our school year. García warns of a problem that the dedicated staff of Boston Public Schools will (and has always) overcome. But here is a solution. Many BPS employees have children, why doesn’t the City of Boston provide child care for its BPS workforce? Use empty classrooms in under-enrolled schools or space in community centers. Cooperate with Wheelock College and other colleges and universities in Boston to have students work in BPS day-care centers. Offer the service first as a pilot program to the para-professionals; their salaries do not allow for expensive day care and that is why many cannot work. Use some of the American Rescue Plan Act money to establish the centers and pay the professional day-care workers a living wage. Offer the student workers a stipend. Look to other cities and towns for models of workforce day care. We can make the BPS day-care centers a national model.

Mary Moniz