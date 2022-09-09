Invest in preparedness before the next pandemic closes schools

The world was woefully unprepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Every government, industry, and institution was challenged to its breaking point. It should come as no surprise that schooling was severely challenged (”National test scores plunge during the pandemic,” Nation, Sept. 2).
Let me stipulate at the outset that I believe live classroom learning is superior to virtual learning across many dimensions, first and foremost, for the psycho-socio-behavioral development of our kids. The pandemic has had tragic consequences for younger people — from pre-K to college students, to those just starting their careers.
Yet it is a mistake to simply dismiss the benefits of virtual learning on the negative outcomes of test scores. The world was totally unprepared to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. It impacted every industry and family, not just education but also tech to travel and hospitality to health care.
Few had ever contemplated the possibility that schools and the workplace would have to shift overnight to virtual operations. Half-baked solutions were grasped at and haphazardly deployed. Policies were created with little forethought and were poorly communicated. Many, if not most, schools lacked critical infrastructure and very few teachers received even minimal training — training that never was anticipated. People had to respond as best they could. Perhaps we should celebrate what was achieved by the heroic efforts of many.
I hope there is never a need to return to the drastic preventative public health measures of the last few years. But we should invest now in whatever is necessary in planning and preparedness for the next time. Hopefully with better preparedness the outcomes will not be as dire.
Jay Yesselman
Cambridge
The writer was a teacher and school administrator for 10 years and an executive with several companies that pioneered in bringing virtual learning experiences to Fortune 500 companies.
