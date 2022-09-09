Invest in preparedness before the next pandemic closes schools

The world was woefully unprepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Every government, industry, and institution was challenged to its breaking point. It should come as no surprise that schooling was severely challenged (”National test scores plunge during the pandemic,” Nation, Sept. 2).

Let me stipulate at the outset that I believe live classroom learning is superior to virtual learning across many dimensions, first and foremost, for the psycho-socio-behavioral development of our kids. The pandemic has had tragic consequences for younger people — from pre-K to college students, to those just starting their careers.

Yet it is a mistake to simply dismiss the benefits of virtual learning on the negative outcomes of test scores. The world was totally unprepared to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. It impacted every industry and family, not just education but also tech to travel and hospitality to health care.