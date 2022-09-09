A redo for the Hurley building

The $1 billion plan envisions a towering life sciences lab, 200 units of housing, 350,000 square feet of state government offices, retail space, underground garages, and a new central courtyard — all while making money for a private developer and somehow respecting the integrity of the original architectural design. It’s a lot to ask of a single low-rise concrete building and it shows: renderings provided by Baker’s chosen developer, Leggat McCall Properties, depict a fragmented arrangement of two looming towers rising out of a refurbished base, each with a different material and style.

Barely evident in the redevelopment is the original Brutalist structure, designed in the late 1960s by the renowned Modernist architect Paul Rudolph. “The two buildings don’t have any kind of conversation with Rudolph,” said Chris Grimley, co-author of “Heroic,” a survey of Boston’s extraordinary collection of ambitious Brutalist architecture built during an era of idealism about government. Timothy Rohan, an architectural historian and expert on Rudolph, notes that Rudolph’s original plan included a single tower near where the Edward W. Brooke courthouse now stands — albeit one far better integrated into what he says is a currently “balkanized” site.

Let’s admit straight off that many people despise the building — and much of the architecture in Government Center — as cold, forbidding, or frankly ugly. But for more than 50 years the Hurley has suffered from not-so-benign neglect: the distinctive “corduroy” concrete is stained; stairways are closed; a half-acre open space intended as a public plaza is fenced off and used for parking state vehicles; pigeons roost in the eaves. The state estimates the building needs roughly $225 million in deferred maintenance and energy efficiency upgrades. If it were a house for sale, it would be marketed as a major fixer-upper, or maybe even a tear-down.

A view of the Hurley building from Congress Street, Boston. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

For the three-plus years since Baker offered the Hurley building for development, preservationists and fans of modern architecture have been pressuring the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance not to raze what the Massachusetts Historic Commission considers a “significant cultural resource.” In response, DCAMM produced design guidelines that recommend adaptation of the existing building, and Leggat McCall’s winning bid does propose to save much of the facade along Staniford Street, the monumental columns, a distinctive curved stairway, and a series of fabulous two-story interior frescos etched into the stone. Leggat has assembled a respected team of architects, preservation experts, and landscape designers who promise to honor the powerful bones of the original. But is it enough, or is Rudolph — who died in 1997 — rolling his eyes, if not rolling in his grave?

For all its historic significance, the Hurley building is a victim of changing tastes, new climate requirements, and the state’s hunger for revenue. It sits at a tantalizing location in the corridor between Beacon Hill and North Station, and yet it is hard for pedestrians to navigate. The state believes its redevelopment can be the catalyst for reviving the whole rather forlorn area. State workers will get a much brighter, healthier office environment, and taxpayers will be spared paying for repairs to the costly albatross. The proposal still needs to undergo a strict review by the City of Boston.

A two-story high mural by the Italian-born artist Costantino Nivola, located in the lobby of the Hurley building in downtown Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Underlying the aesthetic debate about the Hurley redesign is the Baker administration’s philosophy that certain state assets should be privatized to extract their value. Baker tried something similar with the Hynes Convention Center in 2019, only to meet fierce resistance from Back Bay neighbors and then have the plan stall during the COVID-19 pandemic (Baker restarted the sale process this spring). Such public-private schemes can work beautifully — the Norman B. Leventhal Park at Post Office Square is one fine example — but often financial imperatives overwhelm any public mission. “The basic question is why our state government must effectively sell off our public assets instead of taking responsible care of them,” said Gary Wolf, an architect and former president of the New England chapter of Docomomo, an international organization that advocates for Modernist architecture.

Precisely. Redevelop this quirky treasure if you must, give it better ventilation and transparency, open its courtyard more directly to the city. But know that the Hurley’s partial erasure under a vast commercial enterprise will stand as another monument to disdain for the public realm, a once-robust civic culture devalued for most of the past 50 years.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.