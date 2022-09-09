The skies, and TSA, still aren’t friendly to those with Black hairstyles

It was only a minor inconvenience, I initially thought. To get to Boston I’d have to remove my shoes, my laptop, and my array of 3 ounce liquid toiletry items preflight for the first time in years. Not a problem.

At Reagan National Airport, some sort of glitch prevented my Known Traveler Number and TSA PreCheck status from registering on my boarding pass. I went to the Delta ticket counter, but despite the agent’s efforts, it still didn’t work.

A not-so funny thing happened on the way to Boston recently: I learned that the Transportation Security Administration still has a racial profiling problem.

What happened next was a much bigger deal. After going through the full body security scanner — as opposed to the simple magnetometer that I was used to in the PreCheck line — a TSA agent asked me to step aside for secondary screening. As I moved out of line, I glanced back at the body scanner’s screen and saw the reason I was singled out: the image that represented my body had a large yellow box around my head, indicating it as an area of concern.

Suddenly I remembered a phenomenon that plagued my pre-PreCheck travels: being flagged by security for my hair.

It has happened before when my naturally coily hair was worn loose or in a puff at the top of my head. In this instance, it was my box braids, a hairstyle I wear every summer that involves plaiting synthetic fibers with my own tresses in a way that not only protects my strands but also makes maintenance and care during the humid months easier. I also think it’s a cute style.

More importantly, hair braiding styles have been a deep and essential part of the culture of people of the African diaspora for thousands of years.

And as frequently happens with locs, afros, and other styles that allow us to display our natural kinks, curls, and textured tresses in the same manner that generations of our ancestors did, my box braids were flagged as a security risk.

That day and over the next several days, until my Known Traveler Number began working again, I was also subject to pat downs of my hair and body at Boston Logan International Airport and Martha’s Vineyard Airport — all because my hair raised the body scanners’ suspicions. On the Vineyard, the aggressive pat down was so intense and invasive that I had to control my tears before boarding the plane for fear that such an emotional reaction would draw further scrutiny.

Later, my feeling of violation turned to anger, because this shouldn’t still be happening. I knew that TSA has been on notice for more than a decade because its body scanners disproportionately flag hairstyles worn by Black people and other people of color.

The agency faced an ACLU lawsuit over this practice in 2014. The result: TSA vowed to take corrective action, including retraining its employees. In 2018, when reports of racial profiling persisted, TSA sent a request to vendors for ways “to improve screening of headwear and hair in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.” They know that singling out people because of race is both illegal and unconstitutional.

More recently, a number of states, including Massachusetts, have specifically outlawed race-based discrimination on the basis of hair styling, and similar legislation on a federal level is pending. And most important, there has been no evidence that Black or other ethnic hairstyles pose any increased security risk that warrants such disparate treatment.

Yet, still, the profiling persists. My experience is nothing like those of others, like Tara Houska, a Native American woman who in 2020 was humiliated by a TSA agent who snapped her braids like horse reins and said “giddyup” after her hairstyle was similarly flagged by a scanner.

So why hasn’t TSA figured out how to screen for safety without racial profiling? I asked but didn’t get any good answers.

The gist of the agency’s response: I was being profiled for my own safety.

“The procedures are designed to support TSA’s mission to detect and deter threats to our aviation systems, and are reviewed by TSA’s Civil Rights & Liberties, Ombudsman, and Traveler Engagement office to ensure compliance with Federal civil rights laws,” the statement from spokesperson Lisa Farbstein read in part.

The statement also directed me to a video created by the agency — complete with an array of Black people with natural hairstyles portraying both TSA agents and travelers who are happily conducting and being subject to secondary pat downs with grinning faces — that I found, to put it mildly, offensive.

And it’s not just Black hairstyles that are flagged, according to the statement. People with ponytails, wigs and “man-buns” (Farbstein’s words, not mine) are also subject to additional screening.

This is gaslighting — an attempt to convince people who are subject to discriminatory treatment that they are not, in fact, being discriminated against. TSA has been on notice for at least 11 years that it makes the skies far less friendly for people of color. Change has been delayed far too long.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe and The Emancipator. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.