After slow start, No. 20 Milton uses memory of 2021 loss to race past No. 16 Scituate

“Last year, for a lot of us, a lot of us returning seniors, that was our first varsity game,’’ said senior linebacker KJ Beckett, recalling Milton’s 34-20 setback at Scituate last year. “They just came out and they punched us in the mouth.”

When the Sailors scored on the fourth play of the game’s opening drive to take an early 7-0 lead on Alex Burrill’s 70-yard run, no one on the Wildcats’ bench flinched.

MILTON — Mindful of the sour memory that last year’s season-opening loss at Scituate left upon them, and how it set the Sailors on course for an uncharted run to the Division 4 state championship title, the Milton football team was raring to get their payback on Friday night at Brooks Field.

This time, Milton punched back.

After being forced to punt on a three-and-out on its first series, Milton answered by scoring on its next four possessions — capitalizing on two interceptions and a fumble — to surge to a 26-7 halftime lead that provided all the buffer the No. 20 Wildcats needed to hold on to a stunning 33-26 victory over No. 16 Scituate.

“We competed against a good team and we made adjustments on the fly after giving up that awful opening drive,” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski, whose team used its speed, athleticism, and aggression to neutralize Scituate’s overwhelming size advantage in the trenches.

Senior captain Owen McHugh, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who assumed the helm following the graduation of three-year starter Chase Vaughan, led the way, throwing three first-half touchdowns while rushing for 3-yard score on a fourth-and-goal attempt that enabled the Wildcats to push their lead to 33-13with 10:23 to go in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t block it perfectly,” Dembowski said of Milton’s only score of the second half. “But [McHugh] found the pylon. He’s a winner. I mean, he made a [22-yard] touchdown [pass] to [Jack Finnegan] in the second quarter that was ridiculous. He’s out of the pocket, going to his left on the run. I mean, he’s a special kid and I thought he showed tonight that he’s our engine.”

After Burrill’s stunning TD run, the Sailors failed to muster much of a response, going interception, punt, punt, fumble, interception on its ensuing five possessions of the first half. After Luke Haley intercepted Scituate quarterback Jackson Belsan, McHugh found Luke Sammon with a 40-yard TD strike. The PAT failed, enabling the Sailors to retain a 7-6 lead.

Finnegan, a senior running back, tallied the first of his two scores on a 6-yard run to give Milton a 13-6 lead. Milton’s defense forced the Sailors to punt, leading to a 75-yard march capped by McHugh’s 23-yard strike to a wide-open Michael Fulton for a 13-7 lead with 5:33 left in the second.

After Patrick Miller recovered a Belsan fumble, the Wildcats capitalized on McHugh’s scrambling ability when he was flushed from the pocket, ran to his right, reversed field and eluded several tacklers going to his left and found Finnegan standing alone in the back corner of the end zone on a 22-yard TD strike that helped the Wildcats surge to a 26-7 lead.

“The sideline was great, the energy was great and we didn’t care that they got up early,” McHugh said. “We just bounced back and played our game.”

