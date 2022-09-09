For Andover’s Sue and Molly Kiley, cross-country runs in the family

“I always say to Sue, ‘You guys should be poker players, because you’ve already rehearsed this way before,’ ” he said. “You wouldn’t be able to see anything because Sue always has been extremely professional, and Molly just accepts she’s part of the team and there’s no difference.”

Yet when Braz watches the mother-daughter duo in action, he can rarely differentiate them from any other coach and athlete.

Fernando Braz has known Andover cross-country coach Sue Kiley for more than 15 years, and has trained her daughter, Molly , since she started attending his Going the Distance conditioning camps in Peabody as an incoming freshman.

Molly Kiley has emerged as one of the premier runners in the state. The senior finished second at last fall’s Frank Kelley Invitational, and third at both the Twilight Large Schools 5K and D1 All-State meet. Sue has been beside her at each step, and the two have bettered each other while staying conscious of their roles.

“I honestly think she’s had a lot of growth as a coach,” Molly said. “Which is like weird to say because [you] usually don’t think of coaches growing, but I think she’s really transformed the program.”

Sue Kiley grew up a distance runner, first at Bedford High and then Kenyon College, and ran for the Merrimack Valley Striders club before shifting into coaching. She had just finished her first year at Andover when Molly, a rising freshman, decided to leave soccer and join the cross-country team. Sue wanted to make sure being a coach and mom simultaneously would work.

“These are student-athletes — your job is to help them grow into adults, it was more on the team culture. We’re going to try hard, we’re going to be encouraging, make yourself accountable, all that,” she said. “And I didn’t even know these kids. So I think for Molly, it was just [about] jumping into that.”

Molly had some initial nerves running for her mom, but after a few practices, she settled in. Her rise up the ranks since has been powered by what Braz described as an “unconditional work ethic.”

Sue recalls Molly competing in a simulated distance race at one of Braz’s camps as a freshman and falling down while rounding a fence, then sprinting back to the lead pack. Braz thinks back to last year’s Division 1A qualifier, when Molly finished fourth and was so exhausted she required after the race. To Molly, that drive can be traced back to middle school road races with her mom.

“I remember just trying to keep up with her, and I’d never known what it was like to push yourself to that limit, where you’re in a cross-country race and it feels like you have to quit, but you somehow keep going,” she said. “I just remember trying to keep up with her, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really hard.’ But then at the end, I loved it.”

Sue wields that same motivation as a coach. Molly says her mom frequents coaching certification classes and pours over books on running and training. Sue has one extra lens; as Molly’s mom, she gets to see what runners need away from practice.

When Molly dealt with a stress fracture in her right shin as a sophomore, she and Sue would rehab at 6 a.m. in the YMCA pool. Sue had worked with other runners and helped them recover with lower mileage, but when Molly was responding well to increased mileage, Sue adjusted her plan. After seeing Molly battle the mental hurdles of recovery, Sue felt she could connect better with other athletes as they dealt with injuries.

“Sometimes being a mother to a runner helps in real-time, because you see what the parents have to struggle with when they come home after a bad race,” Sue said.

Molly added: “She’s really taken note of those types of things and personalized it to each team member.”

Braz is a highly regarded coach and a member of the Peabody High, Boston College, and Massachusetts State Track Coaches’ Association hall of fames. After watching the Kileys grow together, he knows they have a special relationship.

“I get excited and emotional about that, because when I watch those two together, I think they are a model of what every coach that has a child under their wing should be like,” he said.

Setting the pace

▪ Concord-Carlisle figures to be a frontrunner again in the Dual County League. The Patriot girls finished ninth at All-States last season and return their top runner, Jackie White, who placed 11th in the Division 1 race.

White may be a senior, but she still has plenty of room to grow. She converted from soccer to cross-country in 2021 and earned Globe All-Scholastic honors.

Coach Hanna Bruno has seen a noticeable uptick in White’s confidence this season.

“She’s a team captain this year, and I think her role as a leader has helped her sort of focus her energy,” Bruno said. “So we sort of take some of the nerves out of that because she really wants to help the team and guide the younger ones.”

Bruno believes Maggie Stevens, another senior, can break out as a top runner behind White.

▪ Marshfield coach Dennis Sheppard is now the MSTCA’s director of meet operations for cross-country after James Fletcher (Woburn) stepped down. Sheppard said that, aside from some location changes, this fall’s MSTCA meet schedule stays similar to last season.

This year’s state championship meet is scheduled for Fort Devens and the Bay State Invitational will also move to Fort Devens. The MSTCA Team Challenge, held Oct. 1, will take place at the Wrentham Development Center.

“It will be interesting this year with [the Team Challenge] in the middle of the Frank Kelley and Bay State,” Sheppard said. “But it would be the only other time to get on Wrentham, so you may see some teams.”

▪ Saturday marks the first day of local invitational races. Two are relay events: the MSTCA Relays in Attleboro, and the Clipper XC Relays at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport. The Martha’s Vineyard Invitational is also Saturday. While many schools opt out of the weekend, expect some strong teams to make early appearances at these meets.

Meets to watch

Tuesday, Xaverian at St. John’s Prep boys, 4 p.m. — The No. 1 Eagles are in search of their third consecutive Division 1 state title and open their season against Catholic Conference rival Xaverian.

Wednesday, Medfield at Holliston girls, 3:45 p.m.— The top-ranked Panthers open their Division 2 title defense against a 17th-ranked Medfield team on the rise.

Wednesday, Acton-Boxborough at Westford boys, 4 p.m. — These Dual County League powers are ranked No. 6 and No. 7 in the Globe Top 20, respectively.

Wednesday, Braintree vs. Framingham at Brookline boys, 4 p.m. — The fifth-ranked Warriors host a Bay State Conference tri-meet that includes D1 Runner of the Year Sam Burgess of on No. 18 Framingham.

Wednesday, Milton vs. Walpole at Needham girls, 4 p.m. — This Bay State Conference tri-meet includes the No. 8 Rockets and 14th-ranked Milton Walpole.

Wednesday, North Andover at Chelmsford girls, 4 p.m. — These two Merrimack Valley Conference foes both won their opening dual meets, with the No. 5 Scarlet Knights a statewide contender.