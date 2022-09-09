fb-pixel Skip to main content
Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB is prepared to voluntarily recognize minor league union

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press,Updated September 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball are prepared to recognize a union of minor-league players.Seth Wenig/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball said it is prepared to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the sport was in the process of notifying the Major League Baseball Players Association, which launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28. The union told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,000 to 6,500 players with minor league contracts.

If MLB had declined, the players’ association’s next step would have been to ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an authorization election.

