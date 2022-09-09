EMass cross country: 6 Runners of the Week

Abby Beggans, Wellesley — The freshman turned heads in her first dual meet victory against Milton, setting a Raiders course record on Wednesday with a 19:15 5K time.
Jack Courtney, Lowell — The Raiders stormed to a dual meet win against Haverhill on Wednesday with Courtney’s 15:16 5K time leading the way.
Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior cruised through the 2.8-mile layout at Wompatuck State Park, winning in 16:56 to lead a Warriors victory against Bay State Conference foe Weymouth on Wednesday.
David Manfredi, Weymouth — Though the Wildcats lost as a team against Brookline, the senior came home first in Wednesday’s dual meet, finishing his 2.8-mile race in 14:10.
Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill — The senior standout started her fall with an individual win Wednesday against Lowell, finishing in 18:28 on the Raiders’ 2.85-mile course.
Tyler Tubman, Newton North — The senior laid down a 17:05 5K time to power the Tigers in a tri-meet against Needham and Framingham on Wednesday.