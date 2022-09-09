fb-pixel Skip to main content
hs cross country | runners of the week

EMass cross country: 6 Runners of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated September 9, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Haverhill's Finleigh Simonds, shown here during the 2019 season, opened her season with a win in Lowell.(Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)

Abby Beggans, Wellesley — The freshman turned heads in her first dual meet victory against Milton, setting a Raiders course record on Wednesday with a 19:15 5K time.

Jack Courtney, Lowell — The Raiders stormed to a dual meet win against Haverhill on Wednesday with Courtney’s 15:16 5K time leading the way.

Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior cruised through the 2.8-mile layout at Wompatuck State Park, winning in 16:56 to lead a Warriors victory against Bay State Conference foe Weymouth on Wednesday.

David Manfredi, Weymouth — Though the Wildcats lost as a team against Brookline, the senior came home first in Wednesday’s dual meet, finishing his 2.8-mile race in 14:10.

Advertisement

Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill — The senior standout started her fall with an individual win Wednesday against Lowell, finishing in 18:28 on the Raiders’ 2.85-mile course.

Tyler Tubman, Newton North — The senior laid down a 17:05 5K time to power the Tigers in a tri-meet against Needham and Framingham on Wednesday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video