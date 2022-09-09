EMass cross country: 6 Runners of the Week

Abby Beggans, Wellesley — The freshman turned heads in her first dual meet victory against Milton, setting a Raiders course record on Wednesday with a 19:15 5K time.

Jack Courtney, Lowell — The Raiders stormed to a dual meet win against Haverhill on Wednesday with Courtney’s 15:16 5K time leading the way.

Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior cruised through the 2.8-mile layout at Wompatuck State Park, winning in 16:56 to lead a Warriors victory against Bay State Conference foe Weymouth on Wednesday.