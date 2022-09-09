Faith is low in Patriots, and one way or the other, it’s all on Bill Belichick’s shoulders

“Ultimately, it’s my responsibility, like it always is,” he told the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “So if it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

Bill Belichick doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. Is it Matt Patricia or Joe Judge calling plays on offense? Is it Steve Belichick or Jerod Mayo calling plays on defense?

Win or lose, Belichick wants it all on his shoulders. In the past, that has worked out well for him, with six Lombardi Trophies as a head coach and an endless list of accomplishments. Belichick enters the 2022 season with 321 career wins (including playoffs), three behind George Halas and 26 behind Don Shula for most all-time.

Advertisement

But if Belichick wants it all on his shoulders, he’d better prepare for a barrage of criticism this year.

Belichick begins his 23rd season as the Patriots coach, general manager, and football czar with more questions and doubts than he has faced since 2001, when he was beginning his second season and coming off a 5-11 campaign.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The public has little confidence in the Patriots as they open their 2022 season Sunday in Miami. The Patriots have the 21st-best Super Bowl odds (50-1), the 12th-best odds out of 16 to win the AFC (25-1), and the third-best odds out of four to win the AFC East (5-1).

It’s a bit jarring that a Belichick-coached team — one that went 10-7 with a rookie quarterback last year — would have so little buzz entering the season. But Belichick and the Patriots squandered any positive momentum with a horrid finish to last season and an underwhelming offseason rife with curious decisions.

The questions start on offense, where Belichick opted to replace offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Patricia and Judge, two coaches who have never been offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach at any level.

Advertisement

If the offense sputters, Patricia and Judge will get the ridicule. But it’s really all on Belichick, who decided on the unusual setup.

“Bill’s a well-thought-out guy. It’s not like he threw darts at the board and said, ‘You know, I’ll go with Patricia and Judge,’ ” said NBC analyst Chris Simms, who coached on the Patriots staff in 2012. “But I don’t have an answer. I think that’s why we’re all a little bit like, ‘Wow, how is this going to turn out?’ ”

The questions go well beyond the coaching staff. A 1-4 finish last year, punctuated by a 47-17 blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs, showed how far the Patriots were from contending. The offense lacked explosive playmakers, and the defense couldn’t stop the run or sack the quarterback.

Yet Belichick and the Patriots treated their roster like a finished product this offseason. A year after going wild in free agency, spending $175 million fully guaranteed, the Patriots went dark in the spring of 2022.

Belichick didn’t get Mac Jones any elite weapons, which was a clear need. While the Dolphins added Tyreek Hill and the Raiders got Davante Adams and the Eagles got A.J. Brown, Belichick went the value route and traded for DeVante Parker, who has had trouble staying healthy and was on the outs in Miami.

While the Bills added Von Miller, Belichick let cornerback J.C. Jackson leave in free agency and replaced him with Malcolm Butler, whose comeback attempt ended in a release. Belichick got rid of veteran linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins, and replaced them with near-minimum-salary players Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson. Belichick didn’t add a pass rusher or any other cornerbacks. He took a guard with a first-round pick.

Advertisement

The Patriots say they didn’t need to make wholesale changes — that players such as Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Judon, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry will all play smarter and faster and have better production in their second year in Foxborough. Good luck with that.

Lastly, there are serious questions about Belichick’s effectiveness as a coach now that Tom Brady is no longer here. Since starting 8-0 in 2019 — Brady’s final season — Belichick’s record is 21-22, including 0-2 in the playoffs.

Most alarmingly, Belichick’s teams have collapsed in three straight seasons. From 2000-18, the Patriots had a league-best .800 win percentage in December and January regular-season games (72-18). But they have gone 2-3 in December/January in each of the last three years, plus two more postseason losses for a win percentage of .353 (6-11).

The Patriots aren’t inspiring much confidence so far in 2022. Training camp was fairly brutal; the offense was a mess, key players were mysteriously absent or disgruntled (Bourne, Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown), and joint practices against the Panthers were a disaster, marred by some of the worst fights ever seen at a Patriots practice. It looked as if Belichick lost control of his team.

Advertisement

Now as the Patriots prepare for the season opener, Belichick is being derided nationally for a “desperation move,” as CBS’s Bart Scott put it, in bringing the Patriots down to Florida five days early to acclimate to the heat.

Belichick, to his credit, says he’s ready to take on all criticism.

“If it doesn’t go well, blame me,” he says.

It’s admirable that he wants to protect his protégés. And if the Patriots season does turn out well, it will only further confirm Belichick’s genius.

But he had better get ready for a barrage of criticism. The 2022 Patriots are his team, warts and all.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.