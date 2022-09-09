Game 139: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox began the trip on the wrong end of a three-game sweep by the Rays, further cementing their last-place position in the division.

After a day off, the Red Sox resume their road trip against American League East foes with a three-game series with the Orioles.

Now 10 games behind the Blue Jays for the final spot in the wild-card standings, the Sox will look to play the role of spoiler as the Orioles try to stay within striking distance of Toronto. Here are the standings.

Brayan Bello gets the start for Friday’s opener, with Connor Wong scheduled to be behind the dish.

Lineups

RED SOX (67-71): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (1-4, 5.91 ERA)

ORIOLES (72-65): TBA

Pitching: RHP Austin Voth (4-2, 4.41 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Voth: Abraham Almonte 0-1, Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Rafael Devers 1-1, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Reese McGuire 0-3, Tommy Pham 1-4, Kevin Plawecki 3-6, Trevor Story 1-1, Alex Verdugo 1-3

Orioles vs. Bello: Has not faced any Baltimore batters

Stat of the day: Voth is 4-2 with a 2.71 ERA in 17 games since being claimed off waivers from the Nationals in June.

Notes: Bello earned his first win Saturday, throwing six shutout innings against Texas. The 23-year-old allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five. Making his seventh start in the big leagues, this Bello’s first time facing Baltimore. … Voth has pitched just three innings against the Red Sox, posting a 15.00 ERA. In his most recent start, Voth allowed a run on six hits and struck out four over 3 ⅓ innings.

