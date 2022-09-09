Henry Hasselbeck, son of Matt, debuts with four touchdowns as No. 8 Xaverian rolls No. 17 Everett

Look no further than Henry Hasselbeck and Jonathan Monteiro, who connected on Hasselbeck’s first pass as a Hawk for 42-yard touchdown, kick-starting an evening that would end with a dominant, 49-19, win over No. 17 Everett on opening night.

In those departments, the Hawks are plentiful and, at times, petrifying.

EVERETT — It’s difficult to pinpoint an X-factor for Xaverian, but you can start with the two S’s — size and speed.

Everett answered with a 33-yard touchdown from Damien Lackland, but Monteiro quieted the home crowd with a 95-yard kickoff return.

Monteiro and Hasselbeck connected again in the third quarter for a 34-yard score to break the game open, 35-13.

Advertisement

“He’s just that different type of athlete that you have to trust,” Hasselbeck said of Monteiro. “When you get the ball in his hands it’s magic.”

Hasselbeck, a transfer from Belmont Hill, finished 5-of-11 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Oates helped with a 79-yard touchdown reception after Hasselbeck found him in the flat. Hasselbeck added an 11-yard leaping touchdown run in his debut at his father’s alma mater.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Former NFL and Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck wore a headset and relayed plays from the sidelines for the Hawks in a return to Friday Night Lights for the Hasselbeck family. Henry’s grandfather, former pro Don Hasselbeck, was also on the sidelines for Xaverian.

“I didn’t really realize how special it was until a couple days ago to have my dad on the sidelines and have my grandfather on the sidelines,” said Henry Hasselbeck. “The family was here and it was a great night.”

Meanwhile, Oates, a 5-foot-7-inch, 185-pound back, bruised and barreled his way to 199 yards rushing and two scores on 21 carries, along with his 79-yard touchdown reception.

“I have the best coaches in the state and I have the best offensive line in the state, they make it real easy for me,” said Oates, who is committed to play baseball at UConn.

Advertisement

Oates’ biggest difficulty was seeing over and around an offensive line featuring 6-6 tackle Jon Mould and Matthew DeFeo and David Standring (both 6-3).

“Sometimes when we come set I’m on my tippy toes to see what’s going on,” said Oates. “But I trust them to open up the holes where they need to be.”

Karmarri Ellerbe added two passing scores for Everett in the second half, but the Hawks responded with scores of their own and never let the Tide reel them in.