Inside the Patriots’ zone blocking scheme with an expert: Dante Scarnecchia

And while there have been plenty of stretch runs featured throughout the preseason, it would be a stretch to say that this is a totally new concept for Bill Belichick’s club, according to one of his longtime coaches.

It has been the sizzling hot take of what has been, quite literally, a sizzling summer for the Patriots:

“Within the system that’s been run there for over 20 years, we’ve had two-back runs that were zone, both inside zone and outside zone,” said former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. “There were lead plays where the fullback would have the Mike [middle linebacker] or the fullback would have the Will [weak-side] linebacker. Are those man blocking plays? To a degree they are, but they also incorporate elements of zone blocks and double-teams.”

So what’s the difference between man blocking and zone blocking?

Man blocking is simple — to explain, anyway.

On an outside run, the back follows a path around the tight end and each blocker takes on the guy in front of him. It’s mano-a-mano, smashmouth football.

Zone blocking is more complicated — to explain and to execute.

Zone blocking schemes were designed to combat movement by the defense. Back when defenses were more simple (i.e. a 4-3 or a 3-4), blockers could more easily identify their targets. Now, defenses shift constantly, so it’s not easy to know whom you have. When running a zone, you have a specific area and you’re responsible for marking whatever defender is there.

“It would be such an easy game if it were, ‘Hey, you block that guy and you block that guy,’ but it doesn’t work that way,” said Scarnecchia. “Those guys are getting paid too, and now they’re playing alignments like, as an example, the defensive end, and either an odd or an even spaced defense, he would either play at the tackle or on the outside shade of the tackle.

“But now they’re playing those guys on inside shades on the tackle and it becomes a different ballgame. So they’re doing everything they can to try to disrupt the offense.”

Using a zone blocking scheme on that same outside run, the offensive linemen along with the tight end work in tandem to clear specific spaces (i.e. zones) rather than specific players.

“As an example, if I’m the guard and I have the linebacker and you’re the tackle and you have the end on you, if we are both zone blocking, that means we’re taking the same footwork and we’re going to where the back is going,” said Scarnecchia. “And if that end plays just normal, the tackle is in great shape to block him and the guard proceeds onward on his cutoff angle to get the linebacker.

“But if the end goes inside, the guard blocks him and the tackle climbs to the second level and he blocks the linebacker. And that’s why you zone block.”

The plan for the blockers is the same whether it’s an outside zone run or an inside zone run.

“The difference is for the back,” said Scarnecchia. “Instead of him running for the outside leg of the tight end, he runs a little belly path that directs him right to the inside left of the tackle and then he reads everything out from there.”

Rhamondre Stevenson, who said he believes the outside zone run will be a productive play for the Patriots, pulled off one of the highlight plays of the practice week with the Raiders when he adjusted on a stretch play and cut inside for a long run.

With the fullback removed from the equation, New England likely will feature lots of one-back power runs (where the back-side guard pulls to take out the front-side linebacker), outside zone runs, and gap runs, which will feature multiple double-teams.

Zone blocking schemes were popularized by Mike Shanahan’s Broncos teams. The keys to success are for the blockers to maintain physical and positional leverage and for the backs to make the right reads.

“As Shanahan used to say, ‘You only make one cut or you’re cut,’ ” said Scarnecchia, who remembers running elements of the system decades ago.

“I can honestly tell you we were running the outside zone when I was the offensive line coach at [Southern Methodist] back in 1980-81 with [Eric] Dickerson and [Craig] James.”

He believes you don’t need to have a gigantic assortment of plays to be successful. It’s more about mastering a handful or so.

“You have to be able to run those plays as good as you possibly can and you train the guys to run those plays and you teach the backs what the reads are,” Scarnecchia said. “Footwork and all of it goes along with it. I mean, good run teams, and the Patriots have been a good run team for a long time.”

