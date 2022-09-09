NBA tells teams salary cap, tax level expected to rise in 2023-24

NEW YORK — The NBA told its teams Friday it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season.

Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4 percent, and the tax level will rise 7.8 percent over this season.

Both figures — $134 million for the salary cap in 2023-24, $162 million as the tax level — would set records, and both are $1 million higher than the league’s most recent projections made in June. The looming 2022-23 season has a cap of $123.655 million, a tax level of $150.267 million.