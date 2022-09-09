Patriots move up to second-most valuable sports team in the world in latest Forbes rankings

The Robert Kraft-owned team, in eighth place last year at $4.4 billion, vaulted over three NBA teams, two European soccer teams, and the New York Yankees to reach the No. 2 spot.

They are now the second most valuable team on the planet at $6.4 billion, according to Forbes in its latest rankings of the top 50 sports teams .

The New England Patriots are not just the most valuable sports team in Boston and the region.

That’s a 45 percent jump, while the team’s value has grown 73 percent over the last five years.

Kraft, who bought the Patriots in 1994 for $172 million, bears a great deal of responsibility for the one-year jump that benefited not only his team but the entire NFL. The $112 billion media deal struck by the NFL last year was, according to commissioner Roger Goodell, largely engineered by Kraft.

Thirty of the NFL’s 32 teams are on the list. Six of the top 10 teams and 13 of the top 20 are from the NFL, which began its regular season Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys remain at the top of the list, worth $8 billion, a 40 percent increase from last year’s $5.7 billion valuation.

The NFL’s gains were Major League Baseball’s loss as only five baseball teams made the Top 50 list, an all-time low, Forbes said.

Twelve MLB teams were on the top 50 list in 2015, but no more than eight have placed over the past seven years.

The Red Sox dropped 10 spots, to No. 30, at $3.9 billion. The club, limping to the finish line this year in last place in the AL East, was worth $3.47 billion last year, when it reached the ALCS.

The Red Sox remained the third-most valuable MLB team, trailing the Yankees ($6 billion), who fell from the No. 2 spot to No. 4, and the Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.8 billion) who, like the Red Sox, also dropped 10 spots, to No. 26.

The Red Sox’ 1-year growth rate was 12 percent, below the 14 percent of the Yankees and Dodgers.

Over the past five years, the value of the Red Sox has grown at a slower pace than the Yankees and Dodgers. The Yankees have grown at a 62 percent clip, the Dodgers 48 percent, with the Red Sox at 44 percent.

John Henry, who also owns the Globe, and Tom Werner are the top two stakeholders in Fenway Sports Group, which owns both the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, which plays in the English Premier League. Liverpool fell 10 spots, to No. 22 on the list at $4.45 billion.

That figure represents a 1-year growth rate of 8.5 percent, with a 5-year growth rate of 197 percent.

The Celtics, owned by Wyc Grousbeck, his father Irving Grousbeck, Steve Pagliuca, and Robert Epstein, fell to the 41st spot at $3.55 billion. The team, which reached the NBA Finals this year, was in a tie with Chelsea (Premier League) last year at No. 25, worth $3.2 billion.

All 50 teams combined are worth $227 billion, up 30 percent from last year.

Fifteen of the top 50 teams are from California, the most of any state.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.