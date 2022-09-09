Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn dismisses trade reports, says he’s focused on playing

When the Patriots needed to free up salary-cap space during training camp, they floated Wynn in trade discussions, according to multiple reports .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Right tackle Isaiah Wynn didn’t have much to say in response to reports that the Patriots have shopped him in potential trade packages.

Wynn’s $10.413 million contract is fully guaranteed this year, so cutting him would result in $10.413 million in dead money. Trading him, however, would generate approximately $10 million in cap room with no dead money. The Patriots ultimately decided to restructure tight end Jonnu Smith’s contract to create more than $5 million in space.

Asked if he was upset that the Patriots engaged in trade talks centered around him, Wynn kept his focus on Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against Miami.

“I’m worried about the game on Sunday,” he said. “We got a game, so I ain’t worried about nothing else.”

Wynn said he plans to play Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, even though the team officially listed him as questionable. He has been sidelined at various points since training camp began at the end of July, and according to the latest injury report, he was limited in every practice this week with a back injury.

Asked how his spotty availability affects him, Wynn said all is well.

“It’s been all good,” he said. “I’m here. I’m focused on Game 1. I’m good.”

After taking snaps at left tackle his first four seasons in New England, Wynn moved to right tackle this year, switching places with Trent Brown. He hasn’t said much about the position change — and that brevity continued Friday.

Still, Wynn sounds as though he’ll be ready to suit up.

“I’m excited to go out there Sunday,” he said.

Injury report

In addition to Wynn, the Patriots listed four other players as questionable: safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), running back Ty Montgomery (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle). Wade was a new addition to Friday’s injury report, while the others were listed as limited earlier in the week … Five Dolphins are questionable: running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Eric Rowe (pectoral), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (not injury-related).

