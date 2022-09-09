Six turnovers allow Brockton’s defense to avenge last season’s drubbing by Barnstable

“It was an old-school defensive effort,” Colombo said. “Great job by our coaches and our kids hung tough through a lot of adversity. It was a gut-check game and everyone had to play tough.”

A Brockton fumble on the opening kickoff helped Barnstable score in the opening minute, but that was the only hiccup for Colombo’s Boxers, who left Cape Cod with a 13-6 victory after coming up with six turnovers, including one on each of Barnstable’s final three possessions.

BARNSTABLE — Longtime Brockton coach Peter Colombo didn’t have the luxury of easing into his 20th and final season.

It was a strong opening statement by Brockton’s defense, which felt embarrassed after opening last season with a 52-35 loss to Barnstable on its home field.

“They dropped 52 on us and everyone was talking about 52 points, 52 points,” said Brockton senior cornerback Matthew Turco, who had two interceptions. “We had to shut them down and six points is great. I mean, what else can you do?”

Senior linebacker Christian Pina also intercepted Barnstable senior quarterback Jake Mooney, while Brockton seniors Zaquan Barnes and Makhi Boston each recovered fumbles.

Barnstable sophomore Chevaunie Shakespeare ran for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Red Hawks a 6-0 lead 31 seconds into the game. Less than a minute later, Brockton junior Cameron Monteiro made up for fumbling the opening kickoff by hauling in a 24-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Joey Cappiello (8 of 19, 83 yards, TD). Senior John Dumas made the extra point.

Brockton took a 13-6 lead with 4:40 left in the opening frame when senior Mauricio Powell plunged in for a 1-yard TD run. Powell left the game in an ambulance and Colombo confirmed he was at a local hospital being evaluated after sustaining a dislocated shoulder in the first half.

Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said he felt the Red Hawks gave the game away.

“I thought we moved the ball with ease at times, we just kept giving it back to them with stupid penalties and fumbles and miscues,” Jatkola said. “I don’t remember ever leaving a field feeling like we gave a team a game as much as we did tonight.”