Erdogan says senior IS militant captured in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police and intelligence have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

Erdogan identified the captured operative as Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai and said he was known by his code name Abu Zeyd.

The militant was seized in a joint operation carried out by police and the Turkish intelligence agency who were monitoring his connections in Syria and Istanbul and had received intelligence that he would enter Turkey illegally, Erdogan said.