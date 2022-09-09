EU ministers keep options on table as energy crisis unfolds

The market for electricity in Europe has been upended because Russia, a major supplier of natural gas to the region, has been turning off the taps to punish European governments for supporting Ukraine in the war.

President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission on Wednesday floated a number of policies the EU could adopt to support households and businesses facing bankruptcy-inducing bills and to intervene in the market to bring down costs.

BRUSSELS — European Union energy ministers said Friday that they wanted the bloc’s experts to give them detailed proposals next week on how a number of different policies could help the region deal with skyrocketing electricity prices and a gas supply crunch as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

A key driver of high electricity prices is that the European market links the price of electricity to the price of the most expensive fuel used to generate it — in the current moment, gas. Companies that generate power from other sources, such as renewables or coal, are raking in huge profits without facing higher input costs.

The 27 energy ministers, meeting in Brussels on Friday, indicated there was more support for some of von der Leyen’s proposals than others.

The idea of a price cap on Russian gas proved divisive, and while the commission will include proposals on how the cap could work and with what effect, it seemed to be the least popular measure among energy ministers, some of whom wondered whether it would make a difference given how little gas was now being imported from Russia.

“The gas price cap is, from the market point of view, the most difficult case, and we need more elaboration on the impact,” Jozef Sikela, a senior Czech minister who presided over the meeting, told reporters.

Advertisement

EU energy ministers were keen on the commission’s proposal to introduce limits on how much such companies can charge for electricity and to put a levy on their profits, using that income to pay for some of the subsidies, Sikela said.

Ministers also asked for more detail on a proposed “solidarity contribution” from fossil fuel companies, which would work like a tax. But a proposal to enforce mandatory electricity use caps during peak hours gained less traction among ministers, officials said.

Ministers also tasked the bloc’s executive with determining how governments can provide liquidity to their national utility companies, which still need to buy gas at extortionate prices to make electricity but don’t have the income to pay for it and could face cash crunches.

The European Commission will put those detailed proposals forward next week, the commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said. Energy ministers will need to meet again to approve them, likely this month.

Deciding on ambitious joint plans will be difficult because EU countries have different energy mixes and mixed reliance on gas as a fuel. Individual governments are already trying to help consumers at the national level, but because the energy market in the bloc is regulated at the EU level, more coordinated action will be necessary to break the price spiral in a meaningful way.