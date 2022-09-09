Here’s how newspapers around the world marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II

After news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world Thursday, publications from across the globe commemorated her decades-long reign with special front page tributes.
From small cities and towns throughout England to countries like Japan and France, newspapers and magazines recalled the queen’s devotion to a lifetime of service.
Although the pages spanned continents, there were some similarities. Many used a portrait of the queen dressed in full regalia during her coronation, or displayed an older image of her after years of experience on the throne. Others, meanwhile, showed her smiling or solemnly looking off into the distance, without the usual hallmarks of royalty.
The displays highlighted her dedication to Britain and its Commonwealth, with headlines like “A life in service,” “The queen and spirit of Britain,” and “A pillar of duty and devotion” splashed across the pages.
The Daily Mirror had just two words: “Thank you.”
Britain is currently in a period of mourning as the country prepares for a new era under King Charles III. As of Friday, people around the world continued to remember the queen as the monarchy enters its next stage.
Here’s a look at how some of the front pages honored Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
A Life in Service— The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: April 21 1926 - September 8 2022
🗞 Read the full Times obituary here: https://t.co/22lRgce0sC pic.twitter.com/KyraQY4EHS
Death of the Queen. The Times of London front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday 😢 pic.twitter.com/aGfJNyU5Dq— Ben Clatworthy (@benclatworthy) September 8, 2022
The front page of The New York Times for Sept. 9, 2022. https://t.co/LilnXcdIw1 pic.twitter.com/GjcIFMe91E— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 9, 2022
TIME's new commemorative cover: Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022 https://t.co/NMT3FDTbaQ pic.twitter.com/od7VzQLRen— TIME (@TIME) September 8, 2022
Today's @washingtonpost front page pic.twitter.com/C8GD5Cfn3n— Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) September 9, 2022
Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/CqL4hL3YaX pic.twitter.com/YfuB7RLnyY— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 9, 2022
Good morning, South Florida. Here is Friday's front page. Keep up with the news at https://t.co/SUDth1TjN2 ... And subscribe to support local coverage:https://t.co/p6XD7EGYjC pic.twitter.com/CQ5WwaVT96— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 9, 2022
The Guardian front page, Friday 9 September 2022; Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/5ROqSmVqE1— The Guardian (@guardian) September 8, 2022
An early look at next week’s cover, “Figurehead,” by @malikafavre: https://t.co/sf3Bql8oDl pic.twitter.com/jtuHg6bFcy— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 8, 2022
Our condolences go out for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.— Brighton Argus (@brightonargus) September 9, 2022
Today's front page. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSiVbN7uj6
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 8, 2022
'Grief is the price we pay for love' - HM Queen Elizabeth IIhttps://t.co/GvXEEFpNkR pic.twitter.com/QdFt2H9pHe
A tribute to The Queen is the full front page story on the cover of this morning's @HoustonChron.— Wiley Post (@WileyPostKHOU) September 9, 2022
A show of just how significant her reign was ... not just in the UK but around the world all the way here in Texas. pic.twitter.com/N4vRSSgDab
Today's Press and Journal front page: Queen Elizabeth II - 1926-2022. pic.twitter.com/0TEUuV2bF4— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) September 9, 2022
Tomorrow's front page as we pay tribute to the Queen pic.twitter.com/9ct0IZH8ST— The Herald (@heraldscotland) September 8, 2022
Thank you for your years of service, Your Majesty— Jim Scott (@jimscottjourno) September 8, 2022
Our front page will be just one among many worldwide, but we hope it’s done our Queen justice 🙏#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LgweMz2kZW
Our front page today as we remember Queen Elizabeth II. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6MMMJyWYoJ— The Gazette (@TheGazette) September 9, 2022
Today's front page: Queen Elizabeth II— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) September 9, 2022
1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/jyJl5mkNVu
Our front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8No26vHjrk— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) September 8, 2022
Every newspaper in the world has the same banner headline today. Identical front page with the photo of the Late Queen. But @DailyMirror caption is short, special and touching. Thank You! pic.twitter.com/RXUC8FSCV4— Nishchalnath Pandey (@Nishchalnath) September 9, 2022
Front page of Friday's Liverpool ECHO as the nation mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/XvVop1VStQ— Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) September 9, 2022
Today's Evening Express front page: My beloved mother.— Evening Express (@EveningExpress) September 9, 2022
King Charles III and family mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. pic.twitter.com/Rmv8f6Fu4D
Front page of the Swindon Advertiser, Friday 9 September 2022— Swindon Advertiser (@swindonadver) September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/irT9D9RxU5
Just published: front page of the Financial Times international edition Friday September 9 https://t.co/zBvV16DeRt pic.twitter.com/bRdv2ZQdjr— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 8, 2022
Tomorrow's front page: 'You did your duty, Ma'am'💔https://t.co/idnY1TzJhL#TheQueen #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4sBqiRQVT9— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 8, 2022
Tonight's @EveningStandard— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 9, 2022
front page.
'A nation in mourning'
QUEEN ELIZABETH II | 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/NqdHNABrSp
🔴 Addio alla regina Elisabetta: la sovrana britannica si è spenta oggi a 96 anni. "Ha regnato su due secoli: e ha impresso il suo sigillo su entrambi", scrive il nostro corrispondente da Londra. L'articolo completo 👉 https://t.co/LvRCEMtGl9 pic.twitter.com/D7ZsDckJi7— Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) September 8, 2022
The front cover of tomorrow's 32-page souvenir tribute to the remarkable life of the Queen pic.twitter.com/2ihLoXbx2f— Anthony De Ceglie (@AnthDeCeglie) September 9, 2022
A day we knew one day we would have to cover. Today's front page of The News. The picture is from Her Majesty's visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth last year. pic.twitter.com/P2c9bevCPP— Mark Waldron (@pn_mark_waldron) September 9, 2022
Tomorrow's @ChronicleLive front page as the North East mourns the passing of a beloved Queen #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aHhMmYNBSQ— The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) September 8, 2022
Gulf Today front page, Friday 9 September 2022 | WORLD MOURNS QUEEN pic.twitter.com/Rxc5A8yiRm— Gulf Today (@gulftoday) September 8, 2022
Tribute on the front page (and many inside pages) of N.I.’s principal nationalist newspaper today.— Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) September 9, 2022
The first visit by a reigning British monarch since Queen Victoria, when the whole of Ireland was then part of the UK. pic.twitter.com/N2MuD1Fd3L
Good morning, Glasgow. Our front page today pays tribute to The Queen and includes a 32-page special on her life and love of Scotland. pic.twitter.com/7NRpz7uUS9— Glasgow Times (@Glasgow_Times) September 9, 2022
Front page of Spain’s conservative daily El Mundo.— Brendy Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) September 9, 2022
‘The greatest queen.’ pic.twitter.com/DxXNLdQWlw
Front page of @LeTemps:— The French Dispatch (@FrenchDispatch) September 8, 2022
"She was the Queen" pic.twitter.com/VtZOfsOoqL
We at the #Danish Embassy i #Riyadh send our deepest condolences on the passing of HM Queen Elisabeth II @UKAmbKSA. Serving with dignity and dedication HM was an inspiration for people across the world. Front page of today's @arabnews. pic.twitter.com/Usac4rT933— Liselotte Plesner (@DKAmbKSA) September 9, 2022
Our front page: Queen Elizabeth dies at 96— The National (@TheNationalNews) September 8, 2022
Follow the latest on these headlines and more: https://t.co/Dyok24U2V3#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7nZ5xtVnmF
And tomorrow's edition of The Japan Times Weekend: pic.twitter.com/WTbbjjhqsI— The Japan Times (@japantimes) September 9, 2022
Front page of @Le_Figaro tomorrow:— The French Dispatch (@FrenchDispatch) September 8, 2022
"Farewell to the queen" pic.twitter.com/nrJUqGY8Xl
The web homepages of news outlets are the contemporary equivalent of the front page of newspapers.— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 8, 2022
This is what the BBC, CNN, The Guardian, and The New York Times homepages look like right now on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/4lJsiZ93MA
Two styles of British front page tomorrow. 1. Older Queen pic.twitter.com/yB0jGULp2X— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) September 8, 2022
Two other splashes go with young, non-coronation pic.twitter.com/3lALUIKd3f— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) September 8, 2022
