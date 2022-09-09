fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s how newspapers around the world marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II

‘A life in service.’

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated September 9, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Newspapers devoted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II are seen in Manchester, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday Sept. 8 aged 96.Jon Super/Associated Press

After news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world Thursday, publications from across the globe commemorated her decades-long reign with special front page tributes.

From small cities and towns throughout England to countries like Japan and France, newspapers and magazines recalled the queen’s devotion to a lifetime of service.

Although the pages spanned continents, there were some similarities. Many used a portrait of the queen dressed in full regalia during her coronation, or displayed an older image of her after years of experience on the throne. Others, meanwhile, showed her smiling or solemnly looking off into the distance, without the usual hallmarks of royalty.

The displays highlighted her dedication to Britain and its Commonwealth, with headlines like “A life in service,” “The queen and spirit of Britain,” and “A pillar of duty and devotion” splashed across the pages.

The Daily Mirror had just two words: “Thank you.”

Britain is currently in a period of mourning as the country prepares for a new era under King Charles III. As of Friday, people around the world continued to remember the queen as the monarchy enters its next stage.

Here’s a look at how some of the front pages honored Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.


Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

