Here’s how newspapers around the world marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II

After news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world Thursday, publications from across the globe commemorated her decades-long reign with special front page tributes.

From small cities and towns throughout England to countries like Japan and France, newspapers and magazines recalled the queen’s devotion to a lifetime of service.

Although the pages spanned continents, there were some similarities. Many used a portrait of the queen dressed in full regalia during her coronation, or displayed an older image of her after years of experience on the throne. Others, meanwhile, showed her smiling or solemnly looking off into the distance, without the usual hallmarks of royalty.