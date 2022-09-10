Robert Plant and Alison Krauss raise the roof, as promised

“I think the last time we were here I was, what, 30 years old?” So said Robert Plant, now 74, in performance with Alison Krauss at Leader Bank Pavilion Friday night. Well, no, not quite, but it’s been a while; the pair last toured in 2008 after their debut collaboration, “Raising Sand,” took the world by storm.

Now they’re out in support of their long-awaited follow-up, “Raise the Roof,” on a tour with a portmanteau title — “Raising the Roof” — that encompasses both of those albums, and, as Friday’s fantastic show demonstrated, more besides.

Plant was the charming, impish master of ceremonies, with Krauss maintaining a stately silence beside him (until the band was introduced, when she described him as being from “the misty mountains, someplace in Middle-earth”). And overall, there wasn’t a lot of talk; it was their version of folk music — electric, intense, spectral — that did the talking. Words also weren’t necessary to manifesting their easy delight at being onstage with each other, by turn leading on vocals while the other looked on or winding their voices together. It didn’t hurt that they had the playing of a superb group of musicians alongside them: JD McPherson on guitar, Stuart Duncan and Krauss’s brother Viktor playing a variety of instruments, and drummer Jay Bellerose and bassist Dennis Crouch holding down a low end that plays an outsized role in the Plant/Krauss sound.