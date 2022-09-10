Abandoned train car catches fire at MBTA facility in Somerville

A retired train car caught fire Saturday night at an MBTA Maintenance Facility on Third Avenue, according to Keolis, the operator of the T’s commuter rail service.
“No Commuter Rail trains were involved in the fire and there were no injuries,” Keolis said in a statement.
The car was located in a storage area of the facility, the statement said.
The firefighter’s union tweeted that crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at 70 Rear 3rd Ave.
“Engine 3 arrived to find heavy fire in an abandoned rail car,” located outdoors the tweet said.
A photo accompanying the tweet showed heavy flames and smoke rising.
A box was struck, summoning additional fire crews from Cambridge and Boston, the union said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Keolis.
The Somerville Fire Department referred questions to the MBTA.
MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan referred questions to the MBTA.
MBTA Spokesman Joe Pesaturo referred questions to commuter rail operator Keolis.
