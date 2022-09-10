Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Two sandhill cranes at October Mountain State Forest in Washington, a white ibis at Eph Pond in Williamstown, a snow goose in Dalton, four black terns and four common terns at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, a black tern and six common terns at Lake Onota in Pittsfield, and a sanderling at the Allendale Shopping Area in Pittsfield.

No outstanding rarities were reported last week, although there continues to be a steady trickle of migrant warblers at scattered localities across the state as a result of the cooler evenings the past several days. It is also likely that sometime in the next week or 10 days there could be a significant movement of broad-winged hawks observable at some of the more dependable hawk-watching sites such as Mt. Wachusett in Princeton, Mt. Watatic in Ashburnham, and Mt. Tom in Easthampton.

Bristol County: A sora in Fairhaven, a little blue heron in South Dartmouth, and a Caspian tern at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A little gull at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham and an apparent mixed pair of rails including a king rail and a clapper rail at the Stony Brook Conservation Area in Brewster. At South Monomoy there was a little blue heron, two American coots, and 18 ring-necked ducks, and at High Head in Truro a Philadelphia vireo was sighted, a golden-winged warbler was spotted at Blueberry Pond in Brewster, and a black vulture was seen soaring over Sagamore.

Essex County: A continuing American avocet, a buff-breasted sandpiper, two Western sandpipers, a yellow-breasted chat, and two lark sparrows, and at Perkins Park in Newburyport three yellow-crowned night-herons were tallied. At Andrews Point in Rockport a lesser black-backed gull and 24 red-necked phalaropes were counted, as well four out of season black-legged kittiwakes and an Atlantic puffin. In the vicinity of Eastern Point in Gloucester, a notable tally of 15 little blue herons was counted along with a single yellow-crowned night-heron. At Marblehead Neck Sanctuary in Marblehead a single yellow-crowned night-heron was also observed.

Franklin County: A buff-breasted sandpiper on Phragmites Island in Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, three American golden-plovers in Northfield, a Nelson’s sparrow at the Orange Airport, a common tern at Bartons Cove in Gill, and six red crossbills in New Salem.

Hampshire County: Notables in the Northampton East Meadows were eight American golden-plovers, a black-bellied plover, a whimbrel, a Baird’s sandpiper, two white-rumped sandpipers, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a dickcissel, and a lark sparrow. In Worthington, two sandhill cranes continue to be regularly reported, and at Norwich Lake in Huntington a common tern was observed.

Martha’s Vineyard: A marbled godwit at Norton Point, a common raven at Wasque, a bald eagle at Felix Neck Sanctuary, a Hudsonian godwit in Edgartown, and a summer tanager at Cedar Tree Neck in West Tisbury.

Middlesex County: sightings included two little blue herons, three snowy egrets, and two glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, another little blue heron at Horn Pond in Woburn, two buff-breasted sandpipers in the fields off School Street in Acton, two common gallinules at the Raymond Reservation in Sudbury, a Baird’s sandpiper at the Hobbs Brook Reservation pond, and an orchard oriole at Drumlin Farm in Lincoln. In the Middlesex Fells in Medford on the roadway near the Winford Way Entrance, a well-described Swainson’s warbler was reported, so local observers would do well to keep an eye out for this rare and elusive species.

Norfolk County: An American bittern and an American golden-plover in Sharon, an olive-sided flycatcher at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, and an American golden-plover at Great Pond in Randolph.

Plymouth County: Four to five sandhill cranes regularly moved between fields on Central Street in East Bridgewater and the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson. At the Manomet Bird Observatory, a Philadelphia vireo and a summer tanager were banded.

Suffolk County: Three glossy ibises and a red-shouldered hawk at Belle Isle in East Boston, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, two whimbrels at Winthrop Beach, and a buff-breasted sandpiper on the golf course at Franklin Park.

Worcester County: Two black vultures in Hardwick, 14 adult and young common mergansers along the Quabbin Reservoir shoreline in the Dana area, two sandhill cranes at the Winnimusset Wildlife Management Area in New Braintree, and a laughing gull, a Connecticut warbler, and a dickcissel at the Westborough Wildlife Management Area in Westborough.

