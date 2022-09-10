Boston’s Cardinal Seán O’Malley memorializes Queen Elizabeth II, ‘a woman of faith’

“She was a woman of faith and woman who made a great contribution to harmony among nations and to peace in our world,” O’Malley said. “She was a very gracious person and understood how important the role of the head of state can be.”

O’Malley, 78, recalled watching the queen’s coronation on television and rewatching it on newsreels at the Sunday matinee before cowboy movies.

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley of the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II in his blog on Friday, saying that her passing signified “the end of an era.”

The queen served not only as the head of state for the United Kingdom and more than a dozen nations around the world, she was also the ceremonial leader of the Church of England.

O’Malley reflected on the differences between the American political system, in which the president is both the head of state and the head of government, and the British system where the queen is the head of state and the prime minister is the head of government.

“At times, partisan politics can make it very difficult for a president to serve as that symbol that unites people,” O’Malley wrote. “That is certainly the role that Queen Elizabeth filled very well, from the time of World War II until the present.”

In the UK, which is in an official 10-day mourning period for the late monarch, Catholic cardinals remembered Elizabeth for her Christian leadership.

“At this time, we pray for the repose of the soul of Her Majesty. We do so with confidence, because the Christian faith marked every day of her life and activity,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

American and Irish Catholic leaders had a complicated relationship with the monarchy over the United Kingdom’s control over Northern Ireland and the treatment of Catholics there during the period known as The Troubles. Until 1972, American Catholic bishops actively supported reunification of Ireland, but after that played a more understated role, advocating for mediation.

The archbishop of Dublin said in a statement on Friday he was saddened by the queen’s passing and that throughout her reign she had an “immense commitment” to the common good.

In a telegram sent to King Charles III shortly after the queen’s death Thursday, Pope Francis said Queen Elizabeth had a “noble soul.”

The pope wrote he was “praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”

Alexander Thompson was a Globe intern in 2022.