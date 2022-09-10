Comment on this story: Voices from the front lines

Across the Commonwealth, COVID-19′s deadly grip has eased. Lockdowns and school closures are distant memories, and many people have resumed some semblance of their pre-pandemic lives.

Inside hospitals, however, front line workers continue to weather crisis after crisis, buffeted by supply shortages, a lack of staffing, an influx of patients with mental illnesses, and individuals with complex conditions who delayed care during the pandemic. They hurry down halls still haunted by COVID deaths, trauma hiding in the corners of their memories.