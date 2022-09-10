Royal reflections

Anyway, you won’t find me speaking ill of the dead. But the monarchy, and all it represents? I have a few thoughts.

Her 96 years look pretty good from where I sit, far beyond the walls of her opulent homes. She had a loving, if sometimes unruly, family, and seemed like a decent and stoic person. She played it all pretty close to the vest, though, so I’m just assuming “The Crown” got her right.

For Australians of a certain age, the monarchy is not just some picturesque relic of a bygone era. We former subjects of the British Empire live in a Commonwealth country, in charge of our own affairs, with the queen as our mostly ceremonial head of state. I say mostly because, in 1975, the monarchy reached into Australia and yanked our prime minister from power. The federal government was deadlocked and headed for a fiscal cliff, so the governor general, the queen’s man in Australia, fired the prime minister. He replaced him with the leader of the conservative opposition party, whose obstructionism was largely responsible for the crisis in the first place. Back then, the queen claimed she’d had nothing to do with it.

“Well may we say ‘God save the queen,’” Gough Whitlam, the ousted prime minister, famously said, “Because nothing will save the governor general!”

We did keep saying “God save the queen.” There was a movement to make Australia a republic after that intrusive episode, and efforts since, but voters seem reluctant to shake off the monarchy. People still line the streets and lose their minds when royals visit.

It’s absurd, given that none of the Windsors did anything to deserve their lofty status beyond being born — and it is especially unaccountable in a country like Australia, where egalitarianism is like a religion. But if people’s devotion to obscenely wealthy people they don’t know made any sense, the Kardashians wouldn’t be a thing either.

In some parts of the world, however, there is nothing entertaining in the institution with which so many others have an unrelenting fascination. Historically, British monarchs led an empire of brutal colonizers that plundered their subject peoples and resources, adding to the vast wealth of Elizabeth’s ancestors at the expense of those in Kenya, India, South Africa, and elsewhere. Last year, Barbados removed the queen as its head of state, installing its first president. Rihanna, the island’s real queen, was on hand for the ceremony.

It’s long past time for other nations to follow. And it seems like the new King Charles III might be open to shrinking the family business some.

Shaking off the monarchy might be a fraught proposition in former colonies, but it shouldn’t be a matter of debate here. After all, this country came into existence by rejecting kings and queens in favor of self-determination and democracy.

But we’ve traveled quite a ways from those beginnings, in case you hadn’t noticed. Millions of Americans have no use for democracy these days. And they seem enamored of the kind of unchecked power that marked the empire’s ugliest days. Their leaders look to the colonial era with nostalgia, seeing the queen’s passing as the loss of the last link to a time when benevolent white men ruled the world and the Black people they subjugated were better off.

Stephen Miller, the adviser to former president Trump and an architect of his brutal anti-immigrant policies, called the queen’s death “a tragedy for all decent people everywhere,” and Elizabeth “our last link to an age of magic and glory.” Fox News personality Tucker Carlson launched a broadside against those who criticized the empire Elizabeth represented, saying it had ruled in Africa “with decency unmatched by any empire in human history.”

And Donald Trump, their leader, looking like a less rational King George III, rails against those who would seek to hold him accountable for anything. Fully 19 months after an election he lost, he continues to demand he be reinstated — crowned, more like — as president.

At this rate, England may be done with this monarchic nonsense before we are.

God save the king!

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.