State Police investigate unattended death of 12-year-old girl in Fitchburg, according to DA

DCF’s statement didn’t explain the agency’s connection to the child, and when asked about it, a spokesperson said no further information would be released due to state and federal privacy laws. Her cause of death, the DCF statement said, will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The state Department of Children and Families said in a statement that the agency referred the case to prosecutors, and is cooperating with the investigation. Neither DCF nor the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. identified the girl.

Authorities are investigating the Sept. 3 unattended death of a 12-year-old girl in Fitchburg, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Maria Mossaides, the state’s child advocate, said in an e-mail Saturday that her office had been informed of the girl’s death, but she declined to comment further.

Boston 25 News reported on the girl’s death Thursday. The television station said the girl was in DCF custody and was found unresponsive at a residential facility operated by LUK, Inc., a nonprofit social service agency.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

A Fitchburg police log shows a caller dialed 911 at 7:36 a.m. on Sept. 3 from a four-bedroom residence on South Street owned by LUK and reported an unattended death. The log doesn’t provide further details, and Fitchburg police didn’t respond Saturday to messages.

Someone at the same property on South Street called 911 about 13 hours earlier at 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to the Fitchburg police log. The log doesn’t provide specifics about the 911 call.

In a statement LUK’s chief executive Beth Barto said the organization was “devastated” by the “passing of a beautiful child at one of our programs.”

“Our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies are with the child’s family,” said the statement. “LUK has been working closely with authorities and has been providing support to the employees who cared for this child.”

Advertisement

Citing privacy laws, the statement said LUK couldn’t provide medical or personal information.

State records show DCF pays LUK to provide group care services and family support and stabilization services.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.