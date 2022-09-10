fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tewksbury man killed Friday in single-car crash in Boxborough

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated September 10, 2022, 16 minutes ago

A Tewksbury man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At 4:35 p.m., troopers went to the scene of the crash where they found the victim, Steven Michaud, 60, who had been driving a 2014 Audi A6 when it veered off the left side of the road, entered the median, then traveled into some trees, State Police said in a statement.

Michaud was transported by medical helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The reason for the crash is under investigation.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

