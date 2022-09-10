Tewksbury man killed Friday in single-car crash in Boxborough

A Tewksbury man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At 4:35 p.m., troopers went to the scene of the crash where they found the victim, Steven Michaud, 60, who had been driving a 2014 Audi A6 when it veered off the left side of the road, entered the median, then traveled into some trees, State Police said in a statement.
Michaud was transported by medical helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
The reason for the crash is under investigation.
