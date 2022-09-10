‘We are not alone’: Mass. residents gather to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11

More than 200 people gathered at Barnes Memorial Park early Saturday morning for a name-reading ceremony to remember 351 local military personnel who have died since 2001, both in the line of duty, in crashes, and from mental health challenges such as PTSD — what Sweeney called “the hidden wounds of war.” The ceremony featured 351 pairs of boots, one for each “fallen hero,” she said, laid out in front of the park’s baseball field.

“We’re excited to be back in person after two years,” said Sarah Sweeney, organizer of Massachusetts Run for the Fallen, which started in 2012 to commemorate military members who have died since the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

A weekend of memorial events honoring the 21st anniversary of 9/11 began Saturday as families gathered in Dedham to honor military members lost since 2001 and is set to culminate in a full day of commemorations Sunday heralded by a moment of silence in the morning for those lost in the terrorist attacks.

Along the course, runners passed markers dedicated to the soldiers, each decorated with a photo and summary of the veteran’s life. Families stood by the markers to offer support to the runners and to talk about their loved one to those who stopped to read the markers.

Advertisement

“They aren’t doing it to be competitive, they’re doing it for the meaning behind the event,” Sweeney said. “That’s why it’s a run, not a race.”

For many Gold Star families the event is both celebratory and healing, she said, an opportunity to connect with other families over shared experience.

The Cordoba Martinez family came from Taunton for the event wearing matching green shirts in honor of Aaron Cordoba Martinez, a 24-year old paratrooper who died in a motorcycle crash in 2015.

“We’ve been coming every year since 2016 because we want to honor all the fallen heroes that make it present for us to live in this beautiful country: past, present, and future,” said Luz Gamboa, Cordoba Martinez’s aunt. “We have made friends with other families that have lost loved ones, so we feel so lucky and blessed to be able to see them in person again. It reminds us we are not alone.”

Advertisement

The shared grief and remembrance of military families and those who lost relatives in 9/11 intertwine in a thread throughout the weekend’s memorials.

Sunday’s traditional 9/11 commemorations begin at 8:30 a.m. outside the State House in Boston with a moment of silence, accompanied by a solemn reading of the names of those lost that September day in 2001.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are expected to participate in the reading, as well as people who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack.

The presentation of the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery is scheduled to follow, with a wreath-laying ceremony in the afternoon.

The Sweeney award, created in honor of an American Airlines flight attendant who alerted authorities to the terrorist activity on her plane before it crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, was given last year to Gardner resident Annette Szivos for saving a drowning man at Dunn State Park in June.

Sunday afternoon, the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund is bringing together volunteers to fill care packages for troops overseas and veterans in Massachusetts on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Advertisement

Tom Crohan, board president and cofounder of the Fund, said he expects nearly 300 people for the 14th annual Day of Service and Remembrance, including military families, those who lost loved ones on 9/11, and more than 100 teenagers and young adults.

“Almost all of these young people were not born on 9/11, so this is connecting them to that day, while also honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by dying for our country,” he said

Around the state, picnics, hikes, and benefit concerts are open to residents looking for other ways to participate in Sunday’s day of remembrance.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.