William Spring, ‘quintessential public servant,’ dies at 87

“I love the work and feel extraordinarily lucky to be able to earn a living doing exactly what I want to do,” Mr. Spring wrote in the early 1970s. “As with anyone absorbed in his work, I often feel an irrational sense of optimism in no significant way justified by objective circumstances.”

He developed a reputation as someone who bridged differences between Democratic and Republican lawmakers on bills to support teachers, alleviate poverty, and promote environmental research.

Early on in a career devoted to progressive causes, William Spring worked as a US Senate staffer at a time when the federal government was less polarized than now, but still divisive.

Mr. Spring, who brought his optimism and sense of hope to Boston as a Federal Reserve Bank leader who worked to address racial bias in lending, was 87 when he died Sept. 3.

He had lived for decades in Boston, where he had struggled with the after-effects of being struck by a bicycle courier in 1997 as he walked across Commonwealth Avenue. The accident left him in a coma for five weeks then, and compromised his health at the end of his life.

“Bill Spring is that rare individual for whom the war on poverty has never ended,” Neil Sullivan, executive director of the Boston Private Industry Council, wrote for a 1999 gala honoring Mr. Spring’s work — a celebration that drew plaudits for his accomplishments from President Bill Clinton.

“Thanks to your vision and leadership, Boston’s businesses and public schools have joined forces to reduce the high school dropout rate, to improve students’ academic performance, and to help young people make a smooth transition from school to the world of work,” Clinton wrote then of Mr. Spring.

At the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, where he was a vice president for community affairs, Mr. Spring codirected, with Constance Dunham, a landmark study that highlighted the existence and impact of racial bias in the city’s mortgage lending.

Mr. Spring, who was appointed to the Boston School Committee by two mayors, Raymond L. Flynn and Thomas M. Menino, had also led the Trilateral Council for Quality Education and helped found the Boston Compact. That program’s innovative approach to curriculum, linking the city’s business and public school leaders, was widely imitated elsewhere.

During his earlier years in Washington, D.C., he played a key role in shaping and getting approved legislation for the National Teacher Corps, Comprehensive Employment and Training Act, and School to Work Act, and he served on President Jimmy Carter’s domestic policy staff.

Friends said a lasting part of Mr. Spring’s impact was how he encouraged and guided others through their own careers in the legislative and executive branches of governments.

“He was a great mentor to me and a bunch of others,” said Thomas Glynn, an adjunct lecturer at Harvard Kennedy School and a former deputy secretary of the US Labor Department.

Mr. Spring’s efforts were “never about Bill,” Glynn said. “It was always about the work. And he was masterful at finding areas of compromise that people could agree on, and crafting a piece of legislation based on these compromises and agreements.”

In an e-mail, author Doris Kearns Goodwin wrote that when she met Mr. Spring “in Washington more than half a century ago I knew we would be friends forever. He was funny, smart, full of life, and oh how he could talk about the issues of social justice that mattered so deeply to him! How lucky we are that this quintessential public servant settled in Boston, where his good works will live for many years, as well as the inspiration he provided for generations of young people to strive to make a difference.”

William Julian Spring was born in New York City on July 16, 1935. His father was Dr. Julian William Spring and his mother, Lila Willard Spring Stanforth, was a nurse who remarried after Dr. Spring died.

Young Bill spent formative time at his family’s property in Colrain and graduated from high school in Manhasset, N.Y., on Long Island, where he developed a passion for basketball that lasted long into adulthood. His jump-shots were legendary, friends said — nothing but net.

Mr. Spring graduated from Harvard College with the class of 1957, but didn’t get his diploma for a while afterward because he was in basic training for the Army at commencement time.

Then he landed a reporting job in Milwaukee, mostly writing obituaries until he was recalled to active duty during the Berlin crisis. He wrote that he did his part to defend Berlin “from the motor pool and tennis courts of Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.”

Returning to the newspaper, he began covering welfare and the civil rights movement before joining the staff of US Senator Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin Democrat.

In 1959, Mr. Spring married Grace Shenefield. Their three children are Cassandra Corcoran of Bristol, Vt., Joshua of Colrain, and Abigail of Washington, D.C. The couple’s marriage ended in divorce and Grace died in 2018.

Mr. Spring married Micho Fernandez in 1975. Deputy mayor during Kevin White’s administration, she is now chief reputation officer at the giant public relations firm Weber Shandwick.

The couple had two children, Silvia of Washington, D.C., and William of Needham.

“He was incredibly smart,” Micho said of her husband. “It was his intellect that attracted me to him, but it was his decency that made me love him.”

In all his roles, she said, he had “that gift of being able to pull people together — with insight and great respect and humor — and to carve common ground where there seemed to be none.”

In addition to his wife and children, Mr. Spring leaves his half-brother, Bob Stanforth of Madison, Wis.; his stepbrother, Bruce Stanforth of Amherst; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 in Emmanuel Church in the Back Bay.

US Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, marveled at Mr. Spring’s foresight. “I think Bill Spring saw the workforce of the 21st century 40 years before the close of the 20th century,” Markey said. “He saw the shift of education from tablets and pencils to tablets and pixels long before anyone else.”

“Bill was always on the right side of things and never, ever gave in,” said Cathy E. Minehan, former president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. “He saw things very clearly — how education should be, and how people should be treated.”

In 1999, Mr. Spring told the Globe that he had “never done for money what I wouldn’t do for free. I really, profoundly enjoy public policy problems.”

Sullivan, who was the city’s policy director in Flynn’s administration, called Mr. Spring “the intellectual forefather of the school-to-career movement.”

“By that I mean the thread through Bill’s career, from the Carter White House through his entire life, was the need to integrate education and youth employment for high school students,” Sullivan said. “He sincerely believed that high school education and youth employment had to be one and the same thing, particularly to address economic and racial disparities.”

Throughout Mr. Spring’s life, even after the accident from which he returned against difficult odds, “the clarity of his core values remained undiminished,” Sullivan said.

With his expansive intellect, Mr. Spring “could finish your thoughts for you, and then explain the history of everything you saw,” Sullivan said. “And he was lyrical. You could listen to him and say, ‘Wow, what a phrase! Did he just say that? It’s exactly right.’ "

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.