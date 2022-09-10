Wilmington lifts boil water order after DEP gives the all clear

A boil water order was lifted Saturday morning in Wilmington, according to a statement on the town’s website.
The order was lifted by the state Department of Environmental Protection at 8:10 a.m.
The Hillside Way Water Tank, where E. coli bacteria was found, has been isolated from the public drinking water system and will be monitored by MassDEP and town officials until it can be reintroduced.
The water boil order was put in place Thursday after E. coli bacteria was found in a sample collected Tuesday and again in one of the three follow-up samples on Wednesday.
The decision to lift the order was made after two rounds of sampling the town’s water found it to be safe for consumption, the statement said.
Advertisement
The announcement on the town’s website advises that residents may resume regular use of the town’s water supply.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.