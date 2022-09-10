Woman, 61, dies from injuries suffered in Springfield fire

A 61-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Springfield that investigators said started in her bedroom, where candles, incense, and matches were found, state fire officials said Saturday.
There were no smoke alarms, or sprinklers protecting the home at 33 Wakefield St. in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood, officials said in a statement.
Firefighters responded to the home around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The woman, whose identity was not immediately released, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, the statement said.
Three other people were also displaced by the fire, which caused major damage to the home. The bedroom where the fire started was on the right side of the home, the statement said.
Advertisement
The fire was investigated by the city’s arson and bomb squad, the State Police Fire & Explosion Unit, which is part of the state fire marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden district attorney’s office, according to the statement.
Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi said in the statement that the community should practice fire safety when using candles and incense by placing them in a sturdy, nonflammable saucer or candle holder and keeping them at least a foot from anything that can burn.
“On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Calvi said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.