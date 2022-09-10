Woman, 61, dies from injuries suffered in Springfield fire

A 61-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Springfield that investigators said started in her bedroom, where candles, incense, and matches were found, state fire officials said Saturday.

There were no smoke alarms, or sprinklers protecting the home at 33 Wakefield St. in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood, officials said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to the home around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The woman, whose identity was not immediately released, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, the statement said.