The fall of the Long Island Bridge and the rise of Mass. and Cass

You can’t claim to be against drug criminalization and then justify stripping rights from people because their drug use violates criminal statutes. That is criminalization, plain and simple.

Randy Rosenthal writes that “homelessness and addiction should not be criminalized.” (“ Close the methadone clinics at Mass. and Cass ,” Opinion, Sept. 5). Yet, in the next paragraph, he justifies his proposal to involuntarily commit people with substance use disorder by saying, “the fact is that we cede many of our rights when we break the law­ — yes, using heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine is illegal.”

Rosenthal is welcome to adopt whatever position he wants on this matter. I suggest that he pick just one.

Mark Sheridan

Somerville





We know better than to shame, stigmatize, and hide from view people with SUDs and their providers

Randy Rosenthal’s proposed solution to the intersecting crises of homelessness and overdoses at Mass. and Cass is shortsighted and would do more harm than good.

We owe it to all individuals living and working in the community — including businesses and those who are housed and unhoused — to implement policy solutions that prioritize harm reduction, treatment and recovery, and that center the restoration of dignity, respect, and safety of all residents. Closing longstanding methadone clinics would have the opposite effect.

Medications for addiction treatment, including methadone, have been proven efficacious for treating people with an opioid use disorder. Methadone, in particular, has been successful in the age of near-total fentanyl contamination of illicit opioids. To banish clinics would disregard the health care needs of the community and would undermine the current and future recovery of scores of people.

Individuals with a substance use disorder and their service providers do not deserve to be shamed, stigmatized, or hidden from view. That approach defined substance use policy for decades, with devastating results. Now we know better. If we want to address record fatal overdose deaths, we must utilize evidence-based solutions, including ensuring access to methadone.

Lydia Conley

President and CEO

Association for Behavioral Healthcare

Natick





Methadone clinics save lives

Randy Rosenthal’s opinion piece to close treatment centers is possibly the most NIMBY idea I’ve ever read in the Globe. He doesn’t even present a workable alternative — perhaps he’s thinking we can put all the unhoused people living in his neighborhood on a boat and drop them on Long Island to detox on their own? Like prohibition, the war on drugs, and dozens of other initiatives to combat addiction, we are failing as a society to deal with this epidemic. Methadone clinics prevent more deaths — closing them only helps by killing the patients.

Jonathan Frankel

Brighton





What else was lost after losing the Long Island Bridge

Your Sunday story, “Is a Mass. and Cass solution just out of reach?,” Page A1, Sept. 4) did an excellent job of identifying the critical substance use disorder treatment infrastructure that was lost when the Long Island Bridge was suddenly closed in October 2014. But it failed to note that another important service Long Island offered — a substantial shelter for homeless women — was also lost.

I was volunteering at a Boston women’s shelter at the time, and the impact was immediately apparent in the surge of new guests and the multiple reports of women now sleeping outdoors. While then-Mayor Marty Walsh made sure to replace the men’s beds, it’s my understanding that very few (if any) of the women’s beds were replaced in Boston. They are still badly needed.

I hope the Globe will note this in your follow-up work.

Judith Feins

Belmont





It is not a bridge too far

Credit Shirley Leung for continuously shining the spotlight on the dire situation at Mass. and Cass. “Is a Mass. and Cass solution just out of reach?,” co-written with Milton J. Valencia, quantifies the loss of 800 desperately needed treatment and shelter beds when the island refuge suddenly closed in 2014 due to structural failure of the Long Island Bridge.

Whether Mayor Michelle Wu ignores the disingenuous protests emanating from Quincy and decides to rebuild the bridge or chooses to employ ferries instead, the facilities at Long Island should be renovated and reused. Previous mayoral administrations skillfully developed city agencies to supplement the multitude of expert nonprofit organizations serving homeless and addicted people while simultaneously addressing legitimate safety concerns of residents and business owners. Of note: Long Island Campus was at the very heart of those plans and there were no tent cities or mass gatherings of the dispossessed.

City and state officials have produced successful initiatives to mitigate Mass. and Cass, but serious problems remain due, in part, to the density of social service programs located there after the bridge was closed. The obvious solution is to restore and reopen the Long Island Campus.

Richard E. Ring

Charlestown