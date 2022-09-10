Special master does not spell doom for DOJ’s investigation of Trump

So naturally, Trump and his attorneys are deploying a familiar tactic : delay legal proceedings as much as possible. And that’s exactly what they’ve been able to do with the DOJ’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of top-secret government documents.

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble. There are several ongoing investigations into potential crimes that he and his associates may have committed while he was in office — from the House Jan. 6 committee’s work to Georgia’s probe of the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, to the Department of Justice’s multiple inquiries into Trump’s alleged criminal conduct, including the high-profile case of his illegal retention of classified documents. (This is not to mention the active investigations of Trump’s possible financial crimes that are unrelated to his presidency.)

After prosecutors seized classified documents from Mar-a-Lago through a search warrant — which indicated the former president was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice laws — Trump requested that an independent arbiter, known as a special master, be appointed to review the files. His legal team’s claim was that a third party ought to determine whether any of the documents are subject to attorney-client or executive privilege. And though the Justice Department correctly argued that Trump’s request was absurd — no serious argument can be made that a former president can assert executive privilege to shield documents from the executive branch in an ongoing criminal investigation — a Trump-appointed US district judge disagreed and approved the appointment of a special master anyway.

Since then, many legal experts have raised the alarm that the judge’s ruling could entirely ruin the investigation, and the DOJ has said that it intends to appeal the decision next week if the judge does not restore investigators’ access to the classified materials. But while the DOJ is certainly right to appeal a nonsensical decision, there are serious risks that come along with doing so, which is why the department should proceed with the utmost caution.

First, an appeal could ultimately help Trump and his legal team achieve their ultimate goal of delaying the investigation. Though the appointment of a special master would prolong the investigation until the third-party arbiter reaches a conclusion about whether the documents they review are subject to any form of privilege, an appeal would likely take months and there’s no guarantee that it would be successful. That means the investigation would get delayed even further, and the Department of Justice does not have all the time in the world to pursue justice in this case. (Trump or an ally could very well win the presidency in 2024 and subsequently shut down any investigation of the former president.)

Second, as it currently stands, the judge’s ruling does not set a binding precedent given that it’s a lower-court opinion. But if the DOJ does indeed appeal this decision, it would go to the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, where the majority of judges are Trump appointees. And if that court sides with Trump, its decision would, in fact, be binding for all federal district courts in that circuit, which includes Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. That could muddy the waters on how expansive executive privilege may be in the future, whether it’s challenged in those jurisdictions or even elsewhere.

That’s ultimately why it would have been safer, and preferable, if the DOJ let the appointment of a special master play out, no matter how flawed it was — all while negotiating for drastically limiting which documents ought to be subject to review and how long the arbiter has to sift through them.

But now that the DOJ is opting to go down this road, it’s important to note two things: First, the judge’s reasoning for appointing a special master is extraordinarily weak, and the court of appeals would be wrong to rule against the DOJ. Second, if, somehow, the appeal ultimately fails, then it’s crucial that the department accept the decision and move on rather than take this fight to the Supreme Court — which has justices who are especially friendly to the idea of expanding the scope of executive power and could fundamentally change the meaning of executive privilege and how broadly it applies to former presidents, further protecting them from scrutiny once they leave office.

In the end, it’s simply too soon to suggest that the appointment of a special master spells doom for the DOJ’s investigation. It’s still unknown who that person may be and what guidelines they’ll have to operate under. Until there is more clarity on those fronts, then it could well be that the special master will be a mere bump in the road, not an insurmountable obstacle in the DOJ’s pursuit of justice.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.