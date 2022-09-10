Aaron Judge, Yankees sting Rays with quick six to add a little distance in AL East

Judge, leading the majors with 55 home runs, hit three singles in raising his average to .307. He is the first Yankees player to reach base at least three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in June 1957.

Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move back 4½ games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division.

Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

“Obviously, every team’s a little bit different in how they attack and pitchers are a little bit different but we’ve seen teams in some cases really pitch around him and stay away from him,” manager Aaron Boone said. “The Rays tend to go after him a little bit more . . . take what the game gives you.”

The Yankees opened a game with seven straight singles. Judge’s RBI one with two outs in the first chased Kluber (10-8) after 32 pitches. It was the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s shortest career outing.

“Too many mistakes,” Kluber said.

Donaldson came back from the paternity list and hit an RBI single that bounced off the top of the fence in the first. After flipping his bat on the single, Donaldson homered in the second. He had missed four games following the birth of his daughter.

Stanton hit his 25th home run, connecting on a 47 mile-per-hour lob from catcher Christian Bethancourt in the eighth. Stanton had been limited to pinch-hitting appearances in the previous two games since fouling a ball off his left foot in the sixth on Monday, and snapped a 17-game homerless streak to reach 25 homers for the ninth time.

“Hey, they all count,” Stanton said of homering off a position player.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (13-4) gave up three runs and six hits in 7⅓ innings and got his 50th career win. Struggling left fielder Aaron Hicks did not play after misplaying two flyballs in the fourth inning on Friday and getting pulled midgame.

MLB, players further formalize minors union’ recognition

The players’ association will submit union authorization cards to an arbitrator on Wednesday under an agreement with Major League Baseball that will lead to collective bargaining for approximately 5,500 farmhands. MLB and the union reached a card-check agreement Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Martin Scheinman, baseball’s permanent arbitrator, is expected to count the cards to determine whether more than 50 percent of the eligible players for the bargaining unit had signed. If so, MLB would recognize the union for minor leaguers and the players’ association would not have to ask the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.

The bargaining unit would include minor leaguers except for 40-man major league roster players on option, who are covered by the big league union; players assigned to the Dominican Summer League, which is outside the US; and players on the voluntary retired list.

“Congratulations to our country’s minor league baseball players on a historic, swift, and overdue organizing victory, and for taking this critical step,” President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday. “Every worker is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect — on the job and on the field.”

The minor league union would be a separate bargaining unit within the players’ association.

Tony La Russa cleared to attend Dave Stewart ceremony

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been cleared by his doctors to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony for retiring Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey with the Oakland Athletics.

According to the White Sox, La Russa will travel with the team to Chicago after the series finale against the A’s, but the 77-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t been cleared to return to the dugout as an active manager.

La Russa managed Stewart during some of his best years in Oakland, including four straight 20-win seasons from 1987-1990 and the team’s World Series championship in 1989.

La Russa missed his 12th straight game Saturday because of an unspecified health issue. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been running the defending AL Central champions while La Russa is away.

Padres press Dodgers a little

A long, wet Friday night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles, 5-4, to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West.

The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card.

“It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” said Cronenworth; the start was delayed 45 minutes due to rain from Tropical Storm Kay. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.

“When you’re in those games and it’s back and forth and it’s close, hopefully that’s a good sign for when we’re hopefully in the place we want to be; we’ve been there and we can look back on these games and see how we won,” he added.

Juan Soto started out as the automatic runner on second base in the 10th and the Dodgers intentionally walked Manny Machado. One out later, Cronenworth singled to right field off Heath Hembree (3-1) to bring in Soto and raised his arms at first base.

Trayce Thompson and Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who could clinch a playoff spot Saturday for the 10th straight season.