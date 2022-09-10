Bishop Fenwick opens season with impressive shutout over Norton

The Crusaders were masterful on defense, forcing three turnovers in the shutout, and were efficient on offense as they cruised up and down the field.

Underclassmen from the 2019 team that earned a Super Bowl berth, and the talent-rich squad in the truncated season of 2020, have now matured into impact players and team captains. The growth of Fenwick’s skill players was more than evident in Saturday’s season-opening 34-0 victory over Norton in Peabody.

After the graduation of star quarterback Steven Woods, junior Bryce Leaman took over a Bishop Fenwick team loaded with playmakers on its roster.

Senior captain Troy Irizarry, of Haverhill, made plays on both sides of the ball. The 5-foot-10-inch, 225-pound running back gained 60 yards and scored two touchdowns on six carries, highlighted by a 32-yard TD scamper in which Irizarry darted through a hole and broke two arm-tackles on his way to the end zone.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Defensively, Irizarry made a drive-stopping sack and forced a fumble.

Advertisement

“We were able to go into different formations and excel at each point,” Irizarry said. “We were confusing them. Once we get into their heads and we do what we’ve got to do, we produce results like this and we’re happy.”

Junior Anthony Nichols made the most of his three carries, dashing for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Swampscott resident showcased his breakaway speed once he got outside the tackles, evading defenders on TD runs of 42 and 18 yards.

“That’s a pretty good percentage, we might have to get him the ball more,” said Fenwick coach David Woods. “Anthony’s a great kid, he’s been awesome since day one. He just works hard, he’s fast, and he’s coachable.”

Junior captain Luke Connolly, a Salem resident, contributed to the backfield mix, notching six carries for 34 yards and made two acrobatic interceptions on defense, beating the receiver to the spot each time.

Advertisement

Leaman, a Gloucester resident, complemented the ferocious rushing attack by completing 7 of 9 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Mike Zaimi was Leaman’s favorite target, as the Peabody native reeled in four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

“There’s only one football, but we spread it out as much as we can,” said Woods. “Mike’s a great offensive threat. We can put him at tight end, he can block, we can split him out, he’s got great hands.”

The Crusaders (1-0) open Catholic Central League action by hosting Arlington Catholic (1-0) Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats (0-1) travel to face Tri-Valley League foe Canton (1-0)..

Shawsheen 30, Bedford 26 — The defense was key late in the game for the Rams, with junior Ryan Copson coming up with two interceptions in the final six minutes for Shawsheen.

Sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley was 17-of-30 passing for three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — for the Rams. Tildsley connected with Copson on an 8-yard TD toss in the second quarter that pulled Shawsheen within 20-13.

Down by three points, Tildsley tossed the winning score to senior Mavrick Bourdeau with 3:27 remaining in the nonleague contest. Bourdeau also connected with Dyllan Pratt on a reverse pass for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Bedford was on the march and threatened from the red zone in the waning seconds, before a penalty pushed them back. On third and goal from the Shawsheen 15, Copson came up with a pick in the end zone, and ran it out to secure the victory.

Advertisement

”I am so proud of my players and coaches,” said longtime Shawsheen coach, Al Costabile. “This was a dramatic win, and it was a great way to start the season.”

Bedford senior quarterback Eric Miles scored on a 30-yard run, a 70-yard run, a 91-yard run, and tossed a 20-yard pass to Xavier Ruiz in the fourth quarter.

Arlington Catholic 28, Wilmington 21 — Isaiah Osgood tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Malikai McClure and rushed for touchdowns of 65 and 75 yards to lead the Cougars to the nonleague victory. McClure and Brendan Bertolami each caught a touchdown pass in the season-opening win.

Cardinal Spellman 12, Nantucket 0 — Senior Jack Duffy had a 27-yard TD pass to Jay Comeau, and a 5-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals.

Lowell Catholic 42, Minuteman 0 — Seniors Riley Nichols and Nick Sawyer led a balanced attack for the Crusaders in the Commonwealth win. Nichols caught a 40-yard TD pass from Dylan Eld, and rushed for a 24-yard score. Sawyer had seven carries for 130 yards, with two touchdowns and a conversion rush.

Millis 6, Tri-County 0 — Millis senior quarterback Nick Almeida ripped off a 40-yard run for the game’s lone score with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the nonleague game.

Monomoy 29, Cape Cod Tech 16 — Junior signal caller Jake Vagenas (10-of-20 passing, 181 yards) threw two touchdowns passes and added another on the ground to lift the Sharks to a road victory in the debut of first-year coach Rob Sliney.

Advertisement

Lenny Rowe, Colin Bannen and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.