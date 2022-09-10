Four things we learned after Watertown field hockey’s win over top-ranked Andover

Third-ranked Watertown, the defending Division 3 champion, captured a 2-1 nonleague win at Victory Field over No. 1 Andover, and here’s what we learned:

Saturday morning marked the first meeting that 37-year Watertown coach Eileen Donahue can remember between her Raiders and perennial Division 1 power Andover.

All three goals were scored off of penalty corners, highlighting their importance in games where shots on goal are hard to come by. Watertown standout Molly Driscoll got the scoring started less than five minutes into the game, and teammate Allison Fijux cleaned up a rebound on a third quarter corner bid to widen the Raiders’ lead. Andover’s Bella DiFiore responded shortly thereafter, netting a goal in expired time to close out the third frame.

Advertisement

2. Watertown has talent at every position

The Raiders have a strong midfield nucleus that features the Sisters Driscoll -- Molly and cocaptain Maggie -- and support from cocaptain Lizzie Loftus at center back. The rest of Watertown’s starting 10, however, is equally as impressive. Sophomore Rachel Egan is a weapon at forward and involves herself in every play, while Aislin Devaney stars as a two-way player. The Raiders only allowed three shots on net, a feat that exemplifies Watertown’s defensive prowess.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Said Donahue: “Team defense had to come through in this game.”

3. Weeden wows in net

Andover senior goalkeeper Adelaide Weeden seems to be picking up where she left off last season, when she recorded a whopping 15 shutouts. She recorded six quality saves against the high–powered Raiders’ offense, including a sensational diving stop in the first quarter.

“I thought [Weeden] played phenomenal,” said Andover head coach Maureen Noone. “She’s a quick little thing.”

4. Setting the stage for a strong season

A top three matchup early in the season can be a great launching point, revealing what a team does well and exposing those areas in need of improvement. Donahue was pleased with the win, but it was not easy, by any means. She said there was a lot to think about as they looked ahead to the rest of their season.

Advertisement

“All three of us [coaches] knew that game could have [gone] either way,” said Donahue.

Noone agreed and thought the experience will help her squad work out some of its kinks and come together as a team.

“For our first game, it’s okay,” Noone said. “We have a lot to work off of, but we have some good stuff, too.”