Frances Tiafoe may have lost in the US Open semifinals, but for two weeks he resurrected American men’s tennis

The magical ride came to an end with his loss late Friday night, Tiafoe knocked out by Spanish teen wizard Carlos Alcaraz in a grinding five-setter that lasted 4 hours, 19 minutes. But for his two weeks in New York, Tiafoe resurrected the profile of US men’s tennis and placed himself at the front of the line of the game’s emerging young stars.

Frances Tiafoe’s delightful coming-of-age story dominated Week 2 of the US Open. The smiling 24-year-old from Hyattsville, Md., knocked off a mighty, somewhat worn Rafael Nadal for his biggest career win on Monday, then followed 48 hours later with a three-set thumping of Andrey Rublev, making Tiafoe the first Black American since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to secure a spot in the Open’s semifinals.

Heady stuff, all of it, and exquisite timing for Tiafoe, delivering the goods just as Serena Williams, his childhood idol, has decided it’s time to go.

Like Williams, Tiafoe’s game is bold and powerful and fearless, and dotted with crafty approach-and-touch tactics rarely incorporated or necessary in Williams’s game. No one east of a Times Square three-card-monte dealer ever showed better hands than the velveteen mittens Tiafoe displayed in the win over Rublev, often taking balls early and clipping points with delicate drop shots.

“Clearly life-changing for him,” noted ESPN’s John McEnroe following the win over Nadal, with Tiafoe struggling to hold back tears of joy and amazement inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The success in this tournament will make everything in Tiafoe’s world different, even though he’s been a pro since 2015, and even though he’s been considered the Next One for America for most of those seven years. The storm long waiting to hit landfall has come ashore.

Under the tutelage of coach Wayne Ferreira the last couple of years, it appears Hurricane Frances finally has harnessed all the hope and all the talent, and has all the everything to be one of the sport’s dominant performers.

All of which, frankly, is just part of the Tiafoe tale — today’s compelling foreground that is nearly as good as his family backstory. If nothing else the last few days, we were reminded that the American story, so beaten down by politics in recent years that it nearly has been stripped of its cliché status, still lives, is still attainable, is still worth the fight.

“Everyone loves a Cinderella story,” Tiafoe mused following his win over Rublev, which included a mesmerizing 7-0 beatdown in the second-set tiebreaker. “[I’m] just trying to make one.”

The glass slipper tale of Tiafoe traces to early-1990s Sierra Leone, a part of Africa that once thrived off the slave trade to North America. Constant, his father, emigrated to the US in 1993. Frances’s mother, Alphina, came three years later. Both fled Sierra Leone in the early stages of a civil war that lasted nearly 11 years.

Frances and twin brother Franklin were born in Maryland on Jan. 20, 1998. The war was still raging back home when Constant in 1999 hitched on as a day laborer with the construction crew building the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, about 15-20 minutes northeast of Washington D.C. and roughly 4,300 miles, and a lifetime, northwest of Sierra Leone.

The tennis center complete, Constant was offered a full-timemaintenance position at JTCC and took the job, in part because it allowed him the opportunity to turn a storage closet into living quarters. Constant and his two boys often slept there, sometimes five times a week according to some accounts, while Alphina worked two jobs, including one as a night-shift nurse.

Frances Tiafoe, some of his childhood days spent sleeping in a redesigned storage closet at the tennis club where he first swung a racket at age 4, entered this year’s US Open with a little more than $6 million in career winnings.

Tiafoe arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium two weeks ago ranked No. 26 in the world. The son of two emigres who bolted their war-torn homeland came within four set victories of winning his first career Grand Slam event — all the makings of a movie, as someone suggested during the week to his coach.

“Yes, but you only get movies if you do well,” Ferreira said, according to CNN. “He has a very great heart, and kind. You’ve got to love him.”

On the court, in a sport of all different shapes and sizes and personas, the muscular 6-foot-2-inch Tiafoe closely resembles the stamina and build of a European footballer, very similar to Nadal, with thick quads and a strong, ripped upper body. His commitment to improved conditioning, Ferreira noted Wednesday, has been central to his success of late.

In the match against the Russian-born Rublev, Tiafoe never had his serve broken. He was at his most dynamic in the second set tiebreaker, delivering the 7-0 whitewashing that had him ripping back-to-back aces for his third and fourth points.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen a tiebreaker like it,” noted a stunned McEnroe.

“I was a kick breaker,” Tiafoe later added, “you can’t make that up.”

Indeed. Like much of the Tiafoe story.

In his more exuberant moments on court, he’ll sometimes close out a close game or set by making a sprint to his sideline chair, pumping an arm, gap-toothed smile beaming. It’s evolving as a trademark. In a sport where athletes typically saunter over to their chair for a respite, Tiafoe is reminiscent of the energized Vida Blue, racing off the A’s mound in the late 1960s, dusting off decades of convention with each stride.

The US has waited a long time for someone on the men’s side to make some serious noise. Until Friday, an American male had not been in the US Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. The last Yank in the final four of a major was John Isner at Wimbledon in 2018.

Nadal, now 36 and battered of late, was impressed with Tiafoe’s energy, speed, and his eagerness to take balls early with the bold moves to the net that are backed by the confidence of sure hands. The American was too quick, too clever, too much.

“Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times, no?” noted Nadal. “If not, you have to be very, very quick and very young. I am not in that moment anymore.”

That moment, long in the making — both in time and distance — now belongs to Tiafoe.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.